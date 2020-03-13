The Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show, the first such show to be held in the city in 17 years, has been postponed until early May, organizers announced Friday.

The show, which feature hundreds of exhibitors and "Rehab Addict" star Nicole Curtis, will be held May 2-3 at the TCF Center in Detroit rather than next week as originally planned, said producer Mark Nicholson.

Buy Photo Nicole Curtis, a Lake Orion native and the star of HGTV's "Rehab Addict," is scheduled to speak twice at the Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show, now scheduled for May 2-3 at the TCF Center. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News)

The show will mark the first time a home and garden show has been held in the city since 2003. It will be produced by the Gazette Media Group, a Troy-based company that publishes weekly local newspapers and produces consumer shows and events across Southeast Michigan and the nation.

"The time is right for an event like this to come back to the city," said Nicholson, the show's producer, in September.

The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 2 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 3. Admission is $10. Kids 12 and younger get in free with an adult. Go to www.YourHomeShows.com.

