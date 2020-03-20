The University of Michigan on Friday announced a $1,200 refund for students who are moving out of university housing amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Undergraduate and graduate students are eligible for the refund if they can vacate their university residence hall or university apartment by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The $1,200 refund will be applied to students' accounts.

The announcement comes as universities across Michigan ended in-person instruction as a global COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most of public life. The virus has infected 334 people and claimed the lives of three in Michigan as of Thursday.

UM's announcement was made by Simone Himbeault Taylor, interim vice president for student life, and Kambiz Khalili, associate vice president for student life, auxiliary services.

"We want to again thank you for your patience as we navigate these unprecedented times together," the announcement said.

It said that residence halls will stay open for all students who need to remain on campus, boxed meals will continue from Michigan dining and the Maize and Blue Cupboard will remain open for other needs through the end of the semester.

