The first Wayne State University student to test positive for COVID-19 is being transferred Sunday to a floor in a dorm that is being reserved for quarantining students as the coronavirus continues to spread and hundreds of students are still living on campus.

The student was self-quarantined where he lived at Anthony Wayne Drive Apartments after testing positive on Saturday. University officials notified the campus community of the case and said the student will be moved to WSU's Atchison Hall, where a floor is being reserved for quarantined students.

The case comes as a growing number of universities across the country are preparing empty college dorms as housing for hospitals in the event of an overflow of COVID-19 cases. From Tufts University in Massachusetts to Middlebury College in Vermont to New York University, colleges are preparing to help provide relief to a health crisis that is expected to stress hospital systems.

University officials notified the campus community of the coronavirus case and said the student will be moved to WSU's Atchison Hall, where a floor is being reserved for quarantined students.

WSU spokesman Matt Lockwood said it was transferring its first student with COVID-19 from one university housing unit to another as part of its protocol, and was not related to any potential hospital overflow.Also, there are still about 1,000 students still living on campus.

"We are following our protocol that was set up ahead of time in the event we had a student in a residence hall test positive who needed to quarantine," Lockwood said. "An entire floor in Atchinson Hall has been reserved for this purpose. The student is the first and only one currently on that floor."

"Currently we do not have any empty buildings, and we have not been approached about this," Lockwood continued. "If a building were to become empty and we were approached about it, we would certainly consider it."

Though WSU, like other universities, urged students to leave campus to return to their permanent residents, it also pledged to support the housing and dining needs of those who are unable to go home or to an off-campus apartment.

WSU residence hall occupancy is currently at 25% and student apartments at 45%, or about 1,000 students, Lockwood said. But that could change since an $850 credit was announced for students to move between March 23 through April 9, 2020.

"Because we had an empty floor in Atchinson, it made it easy for us to set it aside and move any students needing to quarantine away from other students in university housing," said Lockwood.

There are about 20 percent of undergrads remain in university housing at University of Michigan, according to UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald. That's about 1,900 students, down from a winter semester today of about 9,400.

"Some students are not able to travel home at this time," Fitzgerald said.

Like WSU, UM is also offering funding to students if they are able to move out. UM is offering a $1,200 refund if they are able to move out by March 25.

"We anticipate that number could change in the coming days," Fitzgerald said.

WSU's first student case brings the number of confirmed COVID cases at Wayne State to three as the coronavirus has created a global pandemic that has been linked to the deaths of eight people n Michigan and infected 787 residents as of Saturday. Much of public life has been put on hold as leaders have ordered businesses, schools and other institutions to shut down and asked residents to stay home to mitigate the spread of the disease.

"As in every confirmed case, professionals are analyzing this patient's contacts, and will be reaching out to those who may have been exposed," wrote Tim Michael, Associate Vice President for Student Auxiliary Services and Chief Housing Officer.

"Please continue to take this threat seriously and exercise social distancing and other precautions recommended by the CDC. "

Wayne State officials say there were two COVID-19 cases identified on March 18: An off-campus community member who was later determined to have no formal affiliation with the university, and a WSU employee based out of the David Adamany Undergraduate Library.

Another case on was identified on March 30 in a WSU employee who worked in the university's Academic/Administrative Building. However the employee has not been on campus or in contact with any other WSU employees in a month.

