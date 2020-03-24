The Junior League of Detroit's 23rd Designers' Show House has been pushed back until September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Show House, which will take place in the Bingley Fales home in Detroit's beloved Indian Village neighborhood, was supposed to open in May. It will now run from Sept. 19 through Oct. 4. A preview gala is slated for Sept. 19.

"Our ultimate goal is to put on the best Designers’ Show House possible, and we sincerely hope that the entire Detroit community will be standing by our side once the doors and grounds of the Bingley Fales House open this September," said the Junior League of Detroit in a statement on its website.

The Bingley Fales home is the largest home in Detroit's Indian Village neighborhood. It'll be transformed for the 23rd annual Junior League of Detroit's Designers' Show House. (Photo: Junior League of Detroit)

In January, 27 interior design and architecture firms were selected from across the country and Michigan to transform 33 spaces inside the Bingley Fales home, which is located on Seminole Street. The Designers' Show House is the Junior League's largest fundraiser and supports various community initiatives.

The Georgian-style Bingley Fales mansion spans 16,000 square feet and is the largest home in Indian Village. It has 10 bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half baths. It sits on 2 acres of land with a trellis covered lanai, fountain and Pewabic tile-lined reflecting pool.

In 2018, the Junior League returned to Detroit held its first Designers' Show House in Detroit in decades when dozens of designers transformed the Charles T. Fisher Mansion in the city's Historic Boston-Edison District.

