Spring is the time to start giving your grass a little TLC. (Photo: Roy Mattappallil)

Spring lawn care tips

Being stuck at home doesn't mean you can't tend to your yard. And spring is the perfect time to give your yard some serious TLC. Below are some tips from BioAdvanced.

Rake: Spring raking removes lingering fall leaves and grass blades that didn't survive winter. Overseed: Fill bare or thin spots in the lawn by overseeding. Aerate. Vital for a truly healthy lawn, aeration is the solution for compacted soil. Dethatch: Spring is the right time to dethatch turf. Weed: Pull out those pesky weeds still lingering from last year. Fertilize: Spring fertilizer roughly three weeks after grass starts greening (that usually corresponds to the time following two or three mowings). Apply too early and you risk feeding weeds and creating fertilizer runoff Water: In the Midwest, watering your grass may be unnecessary. Spring rains typically provide sufficient moisture for awakening lawns. Mow: Start mowing when the ground is dry enough and grass is long enough to require cutting. Cut at the proper height for your type of grass and avoid mowing too low.

Summer Dreams Farms in Oxford is holding its annual tuber sale. (Photo: Facebook/Summer Dream Farms)

Summer Dreams Farms holds online dahlia tuber sale

We may have to stay at home for the next few weeks but we can still dream about our gardens -- and dahlias. If you're a dahlia fan or would like to give dahlias a try, Summer Dreams Farm, a dahlia farm in Oxford, is holding its annual tuber sale. Some varieties are already sold out, but several are still available, including Bristol Fleck, Bradley Aaron and Cafe Au Lait. Prices range from $6.95 per tuber to $8.95. And new this year, owner Michael Genovese is offering a Dahlia Starter Kit for $25. Genovese said he hopes to start shipping them by the end of March or early April, though it will depend on the weather so the tubers don't freeze in transit. Go to summerdreamsfarm.com.

Type Set Co.'s Magnetic Chalkboard and Foam Letters can be ordered by phone or email from Leon & Lulu. (Photo: Leon & Lulu)

Magnetic Chalkboard spells F-U-N at Leon & Lulu

Looking for some tangible and fun ways to help your kids or grandkids learn their letters while school is out of session? Leon & Lulu in downtown Clawson -- which has a variety of fun and quirky products online -- has a fun Type Set Co. Magnetic Chalkboard and foam letters. The chalkboard is 17 by 20 and costs $70.00. The letters, which come in a variety of letters including Rainbow, Yellow, Black, White, Honey, Poppy, Mint Green, are $20 and work on nearly any magnetic surface. Supplies are limited. To place an order, call or email Leon & Lulu and someone will get back to you. The store adds items daily to its website to check out. Call (248) 288-3600 or shop@leonandlulu.com. Go to https://leonandlulu.com/.

Lilac is one of many springy scents Green Daffodil in Ferndale makes. Customers can order products online. (Photo: Green Daffodil)

Michigan captured in a candle scent

We all know how fickle Mother Nature can be during spring in Michigan (or any season). It's sunny and nice one minute and we have 2 inches of snow the next. To bring a little of the best scents of spring indoors, Green Daffodil in Ferndale -- which will ship everything -- offers a wide range of candles in some of the best scents to mimic nature. Scents include Lilac, Blackberry Sage, even campfire (to get you ready for camping when we can all finally go outdoors again). Some of their scents also mimic destination spots in Michigan such as Hartwick Pines Hike. They also offer room mists. Prices range from $8 for a small tin soy candles to $13 for a large tin. Go to greendaffodil.com.

Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf has developed a new master plan for the future Oudolf Garden Detroit to make it more resilient. The site flooded last year, which pushed back construction. (Photo: Oudolf Garden Detroit)

New master plan for Oudolf Garden Detroit

The highly anticipated Oudolf Garden Detroit to be constructed on Belle Isle has a new master plan by world-renowned garden designer Piet Oudolf that should make it more resilient. The plan comes several months after the first stages of construction had to be pushed back because of flooding near the Nancy Brown Peace Carillon where the garden is to be installed. This month, crews with Anglin Construction stripped and stockpiled topsoil on the site and worked on the subgrade to build up the garden's raised beds. The timeline for when plants will go in is unclear at this point. To learn more, go to oudolfgardendetroit.org.

