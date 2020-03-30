McFly is this week's Artist in Residence on the cable network's Instagram page

Detroit artist Sheefy McFly is BET's Artist in Residence.

The cable network will be featuring the work of McFly, aka Tashif Turner, all week to its 1.6 million followers on its Instagram page, instagram.com/bet.

Buy Photo Artist Sheefy McFly poses with his unfinished mural, at East Seven Mile near John R. (Photo: James David Dickson / The Detroit News)

"Turner has made a huge impact in the Art World in his own unique fashion," the network wrote in an Instagram post on Monday, announcing McFly's AiR appointment. "After a decade of self curated Exhibitions and Concerts Sheefy has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, going from Coast to Coast creating a cult following."

McFly made headlines in Detroit last summer after he was arrested after working on a mural he had been commissioned to paint by the city. The charges against him were later dropped.

