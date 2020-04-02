Pellas Windows and Doors is offering virtual appointments at all of its southeast Michigan locations. (Photo: Pella)

Windows, door company offers virtual appointments

Stuck at home for at least the new few weeks after Gov. Whitmer's order, many Metro Detroiters are tackling small projects. If getting new windows is a priority for you, Pella Windows & Doors throughout southeast Michigan has shifted to virtual appointments to keep both employees and customers safe. During the virtual appointment, homeowners can discuss window and door options, get a quote and purchase products. “Our company was founded 95 years ago on the principle of finding innovative solutions to everyday problems and caring deeply for our customers," said Annette Bravard, vice president of Corporate Sales, Pella Corp., in a statement. "Like many businesses, we didn’t anticipate this outbreak, but we’re pivoting to offer a solution that allows us to meet our customers’ needs where we safely can during this highly unusual time." After the virtual appointment, a Pella expert will do an exterior review of the home. To make a virtual appointment, visit pella.com/where-to-buy/virtual-appointment.

Perch 313 in Ferndale sells a range of vintage rugs, runners and poufs. All sales are currently online. (Photo: Perch 313)

Ferndale rug shop is all about vintage

There's a reason Molly Patterson is drawn to vintage rugs. With kids and pets, "they are the only rug that has stood up to daily use," said Patterson. But Patterson also grew up with a mom who was an artist, weaver and antique dealer. Now, Patterson, who has a Ferndale studio, has launched her own vintage business of sorts -- selling vintage textiles. Started last fall, Perch 313 offers a wide range of areas rugs, runners, poufs and more, mostly from Turkey. "My vintage rugs are anywhere from 30-70 years old, hand woven, mostly plant based dyes," said Patterson. "They are all unique, one of a kind, and tell a story of the woman who wove it." Prices range from $75 to $1,200. Go to https://perch313.com/ or check out Patterson's Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Perch313vintagerugs/.

Vera's Daughter in Grosse Pointe Park has launched an online store. (Photo: Facebook/Vera's Daughter)

Grosse Pointe Park shop offers Chalk Paint online

If you live on the east side of Metro Detroit and have a DIY project in mind while you’re stuck at home, Vera’s Daughter, a home decor shop in Grosse Pointe Park, is selling Annie Sloan Chalk Paint online, and owner Beckie Kassner offers several ways to get it to you. She’ll ship it to customers or they can pick up purchases at her Grosse Pointe Farms home. “I have always delivered to their doors when they wanted me to so I will keep doing that,” said Kassner. “They will be able to run by and pick up on my porch as well. I will also ship.” Kassner’s website is verasdaughter.com.

The Junior League of Detroit's Designers' Show House at the Bingley Fales house will now be held in September. (Photo: Facebook/JLD)

Designers' Show House, Indian Village tour move to September

The bad news is both the Junior League of Detroit's Designers' Show House and the Indian Village Home and Garden tour have been postponed. The good news is that they'll both be held in September instead with the Indian Village tour, now in its 46th year, scheduled for Sept. 12-13. The Designers' Show House, meanwhile, will run from Sept. 19 through Oct. 4 with all 27 interior designers and 6 landscape designers still committed to the event. "The Junior League of Detroit members are skilled and experienced in the planning and production of the Designers' Show House, so we were able to move swiftly and decisively to reschedule the event," said Liana Dabir, JLD 2020 Designers' Show House co-chair, in a statement. "We are very fortunate that all of our designers, landscapers, sponsors and tradesmen are understanding and supportive of our decision to postpone the Show House, and we can't wait to welcome everyone back to the Bingley Fales House in August to complete the work they have already started before our grand opening on Sept. 19."

National Gardening Day is April 14. (Photo: Renee C. Byer, TNS)

Get outside on National Gardening Day

National Gardening Day is April 14 and now is certainly the time to get out in your yard and get your hands during. It's something we can all do while we have to stay at home. The TurfMutt Foundation says studies have shown that being outdoors has mental health benefits for not only for adults but kids, too. So just because most local garden clubs have canceled their meetings for April and possibly May, don't forget to get outside on April 14. Your garden will thank you. And even better, you'll feel better.

