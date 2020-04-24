Here's a topic that's dismayingly apt for this time and place.

Michigan State University's Science Gallery Detroit will host a free online event Wednesday, April 29, titled the "Science of Grief."

As it happens, "Science of Grief" wasn't actually prompted by COVID-19, though it will address it. Science Gallery Detroit is part of an international consortium of seven other university galleries, and collaborating with Science Gallery Dublin and Science Gallery Atlanta. This will be the project's third year.

"Our communities here in Detroit, as well as those throughout the world, have been impacted in profound ways by the global Covid-19 pandemic," said Devon Akmon, the newly appointed Science Gallery Detroit director.

How to deal with grief amid the coronavirus pandemic will be a topic of "Science of Grief." (Photo: Star Tribune, iStock/Star Tribune/TNS)

"It's our hope that this digital production of 'Science of Grief' will afford new opportunities for us to connect, reflect, and heal during an immensely challenging time, he said. "Previous discussions were held at the Detroit Institute of Arts, but in light of COVID-19, this year they're quite sensibly going digital. The three-hour event will feature talks and performance by scientists, musicians, performers, researchers and the like."

Detroit's hour will feature local poet and storyteller Omari Barksdale and neuroscientist Dr. Yewande Pearse, both of whom will address the pandemic.

Science Gallery Detroit presents 'Science of Grief'

3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. Apr. 29

Free

Visit: youtube.com/user/ScienceGallery

Afterparty with Detroit DJ John Collins on Science Gallery Detroit's Instagram page.

Visit: instagram.com/scigallerydet

