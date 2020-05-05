We've got your Mother's Day gift ideas, from unique jewelry to Detroit-made bourbon

The world is turned upside down. That may delay having to do schoolwork or filing your taxes, but it doesn't get you out of honoring your mom on Mother's Day.

With just a few days left to plan — Mother's Day is Sunday — and many of your favorite shops possibly closed or with limited hours, the holiday will require some extra thought this year.

Order Mother's Day gifts from local jewelry maker Rebel Nell for in-store pick up on Friday. (Photo: Rebel Nell)

According to a study conducted by lending startup Affirm, which allows users to pay for purchases in installments, "awareness" of Mother's Day is up for 2020 as people are missing family members during the virus pandemic.

Americans are also communicating with their mothers more frequently this year, the survey says, and 60% of them plan to buy a physical gift for the holiday. Among those, the top gifts are flowers, accessories (jewelry, purses, etc.) and clothing.

So, you've got a few days left to get something nice for Mom before Sunday. Here are some ideas for those shopping locally.

Think spring

Flowers are a standard gift, but you can take it further than fresh-cut bouquets with house plants or something from the garden.

Adore Fine Flowers in Northville is offering contact-free delivery within 10 miles of the Main street shop for those who spend $50 or more. They've got colorful, locally grown flower bunches and, starting at $18, Adore has a large selection of potted greenery. Visit adornfineflowers.com to shop and order.

Detroit Flower Company is selling a Mother's Day package for $85 with a dozen roses, a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries, a stuffed teddy bear, assorted candies and a personalized message. They also have floral boxes and cut flowers in a vase, box or wrapped. Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/detroitflowercompany.

The popular floral designers at Blumz are sure to be busy with Mother's Day orders. Their Detroit location is temporarily closed still, but shops in Ferndale and Holly are buzzing and offering no-contact delivery and curbside pick up of violets, tulips, roses, bowl terrariums and more. Visit flowersbyblumz.com.

Sweet or Boozy Treats

For something as beautiful as it is delicious, browse through the offerings at Detroit's For the Love of Sugar bakery. They sell "celebration boards" for special occasions that feature your choice of macaron flavor and a hunk or two of gourmet cake. (This is a better alternative than sending a whole cake or pie to a household with only a few people living in it.)

The Midtown bakery is know for crafty macaron flavors like Nutella, pistachio and birthday cake (vegan and gluten-free varieties are available) and rainbow fruity cereal cake, Mediterranean knafeh cake, carrot cake and more. Visit fortheloveofsugar.com.

Cask & Kettle are boozy coffees for use with Keurig machines. (Photo: Cask & Kettle)

Another sweet and local treat is Gus & Grey's jam-of-the-month club. Send Mom a three-month subscription that has two hand-picked jars of award-winning jam, plus a hand-written note and ideas for how to use the locally sourced products. Sign up at gusandgrey.com.

Maybe Mom deserves a drink in these trying times. The Detroit City Distillery in Eastern Market has crafted a new spirit called Shutdown Single Barrel Bourbon. It's available for curbside pick up starting Wednesday. The limited-edition, four-grain, 120-proof bourbon is $70 per bottle with a limit of two per person. Order at shop.detroitcitydistillery.com.

For something a little less potent, woman-owned Michigan company Cask & Kettle sells boozy coffee pods for your Keurig-style coffee machines. There are four varieties, and each cup has distilled spirits, concentrated coffee and flavors. Find Cask & Kettle at stores around town, including Walmart, or check your favorite liquor store or gas station.

Thoughtful gifts from local shops

Another woman-powered company, Rebel Nell sells colorful, hip jewelry at a variety of price points. It's not too late to place an order for curbside pickup at their Detroit store at 1314 Holden, 10 a.m-2 p.m. Friday.

Pick up a bottle of this new Shutdown Single Barrel Bourbon for Mom from Detroit City Distillery in Eastern Market. (Photo: Detroit City Distillery)

Employing women who have faced barriers to employment in the past, Rebel Nell makes earrings, bracelets, necklaces and other gifts decorated with found, fallen graffiti from sites like Joe Louis Arena and Michigan Central Station, plus spots in Flint and Chicago. Visit rebelnell.com.

More than just a pair of socks, the goods from Maggie's Organics are fair trade and feature organic, Merino wool. Through the month of May, order a pair of socks at maggiesorganics.com and get a second pair to pass on to someone in need. The Ypsilanti-based online business has quick shipping at reasonable rates.

In addition to a pierogi-of-the-month club (which seems like a great gift for anyone), Pietrzyk Pierogi inside the Gratiot Central Market in Detroit also has Mother's Day meal deals with pierogi, deviled eggs, soup and more, starting at $30. Add a colorful scarf imported from Poland to any order for $16. Shop at pietrzykpierogi.com.

For progressive moms, medical and recreational marijuana store Greenhouse in Walled Lake has a limited run of their Mother's Day gift basket. The bundle has "de-stressing gummies," infused caramels, a pre-rolled joint, bath bombs, hand sanitizer, face mask, socks and Godiva chocolate. They run $75 and can be ordered at greenhousemi.com while they last.

