An event that draws close to a half a million art lovers over four days each July, the Ann Arbor Art Fair, has been canceled for 2020.

Made up of four, individually organized art fairs, the city-wide event will return in July 2021, organizers said in a statement released Thursday.

"This was an extremely difficult decision, as we know how deeply this impact the participating artists, local businesses and the broader Ann Arbor community," reads the statement. "However the COVID-19 virus has changed the world as we know it and the safety of our visitors, artists and area residents is the top priority."

Directors of the fairs met with city officials and it was determined that they wouldn't be able to produce the events in a manner that would adhere to social distancing requirements.

Around for the past 60 years, the Ann Arbor Art Fair typically features 1,000 artists and spans 30 blocks of the city. Visit theannarborartfair.com for more information.

