The Corktown Historical Society is considering holding a virtual home tour this year. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Communities cancel home tours, shift to online

Given the uncertainty in the world right now with COVID-19, it's no wonder home tours are being affected. Late spring is typically the start of the popular home tour season in Metro Detroit but that's changing amid the pandemic. Huntington Woods, which typically holds its home tour in early June every year as a fundraiser for the city's Women's League, has canceled its 2020 tour. So has Pleasant Ridge. The Corktown Historical Society, which also typically holds a tour in early June, is developing a virtual tour which will take visitors through 4 different walking routes, highlighting history and architecture. Indian Village, meanwhile, has shifted its tour to September. Huntington Woods hopes to hold its tour in 2021.

Buy Photo Eastern Market's Flower Day will have a different format this year. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Eastern Market's Flower Day to have different format this year

Eastern Market's popular Flower Day, an annual tradition for thousands of Metro Detroiters always held the Sunday after Mother's Day, will have a new format this year to better ensure safety and to comply with Gov. Whitmer's Stay Home order. Eastern Market is creating an online ordering platform which will launch Sunday. Customers can pre-order flowers and then pick them up a few days later at the market. The market also plans to host a series of live stream videos on May 24, May 31 and June 7, spotlighting different flower growers, what they grow and gardening tips. Look for more details about Flower Day and online orders at easternmarket.org and on its Instagram account, instagram.com/easternmarket/.

Detroit Wallpaper Company's Poppies Colossal Art Print is 48 inches by 72 inches and printed on matte paper. (Photo: Detroit Wallpaper Company)

Local firm offers 'Colossal' art prints

The Detroit Wallpaper Co. isn't kidding when it refers to its "colossal" art wall prints. The Ferndale-based firm offers a gorgeous 48-inch by 72-inch print of poppies printed on a matte paper. It can be secured to the wall without nail, glue or a frame. It's $200 and just uses Command velcro strips. If you don't like poppies, you can have your our own image made into a colossal art print. Go to https://detroitwallpaper.com/.

Curbside pickup is now available for online Pewabic Pottery orders. The Teardrop Vase is part of the Spring 2020 Collection. (Photo: Pewabic Pottery)

Pewabic Pottery offers curbside pickup

Pewabic Pottery has introduced its 2020 Spring Collection -- a lovely mix of vases, trivets and more -- and you can now do curbside pickup if you place an online order. Pewabic remains closed under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Stay Home order but curbside pickup is available Monday through Friday. For those who place orders to be shipped, expect delays, Pewabic advises. To see more of the Spring Collection, go to Pewabic.org.

Livonia author Lisa Eldred Steinkopf's new book, "Houseplant Party: Fun Projects & Growing Tips for Epic Indoor Plants" is available for pre-order now. (Photo: Lisa Eldred Steinkopf)

Livonia author's new book is a 'Houseplant Party'

Livonia author Lisa Eldred Steinkopf is throwing a party -- a houseplant party. It's actually more of a book party with plant projects. Her third book, "Houseplant Party:Fun projects & growing tips for epic indoor plants" (Cool Springs Press) doesn't hit stores until Aug. 4 but it's available now for pre-order now on Amazon.com. The book is geared for 18 to 25-year-olds, she said. It "has a lot of projects for plants-shelves, hangers, et cetera," said Steinkopf in an email. "I use some recycled items and they are things you could do together....thus the houseplant 'party.'" Steinkopf is an expert on houseplants; her nickname is even the "Houseplant Guru." But her newest book goes beyond picking houseplants. It includes step-by-step directions for project such as making a creative test tube wall planter; a knotted plant hanger using recycled fabric or an old t-shirt; and stress-reducing succulent Zen garden for your favorite relaxation spot. For details on pre-ordering, go to amazon.com and search "Houseplant Party."

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/05/14/metro-detroit-home-tours-cancel-reschedule-go-virtual/3107990001/