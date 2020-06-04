COVID-19 may have wreaked havoc of much our lives this spring, but one summer tradition will continue: the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

Our 2020 contest kicks off at midnight June 12 and we want to see the best images from gardens across Metro Detroit. Enter your best photos -- wide shots, tight shots, detailed images – at www.DetroitNews.com/GardenPhotos2020.

We'd love to see gardens in a range of styles. We’ll name 12 weekly winners, starting June 19, each of whom will win a free home or garden book. Those weekly winners also will be finalists to win the grand prize at the end of the summer – a $200 gift card to English Gardens. Homestyle readers will vote on the grand prize winner, which will be announced Sept. 11.

“Peaceful Waters” by Karen Marsh of Belleville was the grand prize winner of the 2019 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Karen Marsh)

Entries can only be submitted online and must be of the entrant’s garden, taken in 2020.

Pictured is last year’s grand prize winner Karen Marsh of Belleville and her photo, “Peaceful Waters.”

To read the official rules and enter your photos starting June 12, go to the contest website.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/06/04/homestyle-garden-photo-contest-begins/3135115001/