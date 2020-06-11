LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Personal design aesthetics certainly evolve over time but Jerry and Lisa Zimmer of Northville Township may be unusual. The older these empty-nesters get, the more funky their style becomes. 

The couple, who have two children in their early 20s, used to live in a home with traditional decor but when they moved into their home, a new build, 10 years ago, they wanted something more contemporary -- more modern, fun and colorful. So they turned to interior designer Rachel Nelson of RL Concetti in Detroit to redo their master bedroom, TV room and lower level powder room.

Northville couple ups the funk factor at home
Jerry and Lisa Zimmer of Northville Township didn't want a traditional look when they ask design firm RL Concetti to update their TV room, first floor powder room and master bedroom. They wanted something more modern. Their TV room with a geometric wallpaper reflects their new modern RL Concetti gave them. Chelsea Diffenderfer
Lisa and Jerry Zimmer are thrilled with the designs RL Concetti created. The rooms are "a living work of art," said Jerry. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Colorful wallpaper from the Detroit Wallpaper Co. brings Jerry and Lisa Zimmer's first floor powder room to life. Chelsea Diffenderfer
Interior designer Rachel Nelson of RL Concetti in Detroit said they swapped out some colors of the wallpaper to make it mesh with the rest of the colors in the Zimmers' home. "A powder room is one of the funnest places to design," said Nelson. Chelsea Diffenderfer
An antler chandelier from CB2 adds texture to the TV room. Chelsea Diffenderfer
Throw pillows in saturated colors from CB2 mesh with geometric wallpaper. Chelsea Diffenderfer
The sofa is from Joybird, an online retailer. The wall-mounted cabinets are from IKEA. Chelsea Diffenderfer
The coffee table and area rug are from CB2. Chelsea Diffenderfer
Two upholstered chairs in a cherry blossom textile from Duralee rest at the end of the bed in the master bedroom, tying the space together. Chelsea Diffenderfer
The master bedroom ties in Jerry's and Lisa's favorite colors, navy and purple. The ceiling is cover in a navy grasscloth wallpaper. The floors are Brazilian cherry. Chelsea Diffenderfer
The master bedroom. Chelsea Diffenderfer
Lisa Zimmer says she wanted the master bedroom to be an oasis. The headboard is from Bernhardt. Chelsea Diffenderfer
A silver sunburst mirror and arc lamp add a touch of glam. Chelsea Diffenderfer
A sunburst mirror. Chelsea Diffenderfer
The exterior of Lisa and Jerry Zimmer's home in Northville. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Jerry and Lisa in their master bedroom. They are now working with RL Concetti on converting a bedroom into a meditation room. Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
    And that's what exactly Nelson delivered. Nelson's designs -- which the Zimmers collaborated in -- infuse their space with energy, saturated color and pattern, bringing it to life. Wallpaper, especially a bold Detroit Wallpaper print in the first floor powder room, adds texture and dimension to each room and the lush colors tie the rooms together. 

    And the Zimmers, both attorneys, couldn't be happier with the results. Every time Jerry walks into one of those three rooms, more than a year after they were completed, it's like entering "a living work of art," he said.

    "It’s inspirational," said Jerry, 58. "It always catches your eye."

    Nelson says her firm has become known for being "bold and brave" but she and her team spend a lot of time learning their clients' motivations and helping them create spaces that reflect who they are. It's about designing rooms that look and feel like their clients and sometimes encouraging them to step outside the box, she said.

    "Instead of doing what is popular or what is trending or what is safe, it's asking 'What are you?'" said Nelson. "In essence, we want to create residential environments where people come home to themselves at the end of the day."

    For the Zimmers, that meant embracing color and pattern at home.The couple wanted each room to be fully finished at the end of the project. They'd worked with other designers in the past and that wasn't the case. 

    "We needed to see the picture fully realized and that’s what RL Concetti does," said Jerry. "They really take time on the front end."

    Color

    Nelson and her team presented the Zimmers with at least two options for each room. Nelson's firm regularly uses 3D renderings and digital floor plans to show clients exactly how a space will look.

    With each proposed rendering, "we review the pros and cons," said Nelson.

    For the Zimmers' TV room, powder room and master bedroom update, color was a key component. The wallpaper from Detroit Wallpaper Co. in the powder room was custom-designed so the colors tie in with other rooms. 

    The master bedroom, meanwhile, ties in both Jerry's favorite color and Lisa's -- blue and purple. A navy grasscloth wallpaper covers the tray ceiling. Chairs upholstered in a gorgeous plum cherry blossom print from Duralee sit at the foot of the bed.

    The fabric "pulled the whole thing together," said Nelson.

    Pattern-play

    The cherry blossom chairs are just one way the Zimmers embraced pattern.

    In the TV room, they also selected a Duralee wallpaper with a geometric pattern that really accents the slanted wall. A funky antler light fixture from CB2 adds even more fun to the room.

    Nelson said rather than trying to hide the shape of the wall, they decided to go in the opposite direction.

    "Instead of trying to hide (the shape), let’s enhance that bad boy,'" said Nelson. 

    High and low

    All three rooms also include a mix of higher end furnishings with more affordable ones.

    The headboard in the master bedroom, which Lisa wanted to be more of an oasis, is from Bernhardt, purchased from the RJ Thomas showroom at the Michigan Design Center. 

    The wall-mounted storage cabinets in the TV room, on the other hand, are from IKEA. And the fun teal sofa is from online retailer, Joybird.

    Jerry and Lisa found the cabinets and with the tall wall in that room, they thought they would be a good design element to occupy the space. They asked Nelson's team to incorporate them into the TV room design.

    "It's a small room and they came up with an interesting design," said Lisa, 57.

    Nelson said the Zimmers didn't want to spend the same budget and invest in the TV room as they did in the master bedroom so they got creative.

     "I embraced IKEA," said Zimmer.  "I used pieces in ways they’re not intended to be. Their case pieces are so streamlined and clean and tend to last longer than they’re upholstery."

    Going zen

    Nelson is working with the Zimmers next on converting a bedroom into a meditation room. It'll feature the same Brazilian cherry wood floors that are in the master bedroom, a green hue and a mural of trees.

    And even though it's a meditation space, Nelson said they still didn't hold back on color, though it required balance.

    "We still inserted the personality that they desire," she said.

    Nelson said she appreciates that the Zimmers continue to trust her and her firm to create spaces that reflect them. In a world that's so chaotic, that's everything, she said.

    "They trusted that we were going to do them justice," she said. "...It really has been a beautiful journey."

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

