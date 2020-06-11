The Yardeners of St. Clair Shores are holding a Native Plant Sale on Saturday. (Photo: Facebook/Yardeners of St. Clair Shores)

St. Clair Shores Yardeners to host native plant sale

The Yardeners of St. Clair Shores canceled their annual garden tour amid the coronavirus pandemic but they are hosting a Native Plant Sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the Selinsky-Green Farmhouse Museum, 22500 Eleven Mile. Customers will be asked to follow specific protocols, including wearing a mask and gloves, to keep everyone safe. Pre-orders will be on tables on the 11 Mile side of farmhouse in the garden area and will be boxed alphabetically. Customers who don't do pre-orders will to asked to enter at the back gate of the farmhouse museum. To sign up to get a pre-order form in the future, go to https://www.facebook.com/Yardeners-of-St-Clair-Shores-103343206416175.

The Lisa Ranch in Northville by Compos Builders is one of the 60 homes on this year's Parade of Homes by the Home Builders Associations of Southeastern Michigan. (Photo: HBA)

Parade of Homes goes virtual

The Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan is switching it up for this year's Parade of Homes. The HBA is hosting its 31st parade through Sept. 30 with some homes open for regular hours . This year's parade includes model homes across southeast Michigan, from Macomb Township to Brighton. Prices range from $162,900 to $1.475 million. "As we work in the difficult conditions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, we are pleased to have 60 new homes built by HBA members featured in this program,” said Michael Stoskopf, CEO of HBA. To see the homes on this year's parade, go to https://www.paradehba.com/. Click on "By Builder" or "By Price" to see individual homes. Some builders are offering regular hours; others require appointments to see in person. Contact the individual builder.

“Peaceful Waters” by Karen Marsh was the winner of the 2019 Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Karen Marsh)

Homestyle Garden Photo contest kicks off Friday

It's time -- the 2020 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest starts at midnight Friday. We want to see images of the best gardens throughout Metro Detroit. And we love gardens of all shapes and sizes. A weekly winner will be named every Friday through the end of August. Readers will decide among those winners on the grand prize winner, who will receive a $200 English Gardens gift card. To enter your photos, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2020.

Yardbird, an eco-friendly outdoor furniture line, sells sectionals, loveseat sets, sofa sets and more. Yardbird is opening a new showroom in Royal Oak. (Photo: Kenneth Carl Friberg)

Eco-friendly outdoor furniture showroom opens in Royal Oak

Yardbird, an eco-friendly outdoor furniture line, is finally opening its new Royal Oak location after COVID-19 foiled plans to open in March. Minneapolis-based Yardbird is will open its first Michigan location on Woodward Avenue June 27, featuring several styles of sustainable outdoor patio furniture. Two-thirds of Yardbird's wicker furniture, for example, is made from plastics collected on beaches, waterways and in susceptible areas of the Philippines. The new location is 30955 Woodward Ave., Suite 205. For more information about Yardbird, go to yardbird.com.

REI's new collection with West Elm includes outdoor chairs, pillows, shelters and tableware. (Photo: REI)

West Elm, REI partner on new line

Outdoors retailer REI has teamed up with West Elm on a new line that's all about putting a touch of polish on your outdoor camping decor and gear. The new line, introduced in late May, features seating, tableware, pillows and practical items like outdoor blankets and tables. Pictured is a West Elm Color Pop Pillow ($40). Prices range from $6 for plates to $199 for an outdoor rug. To see the collection, go to here.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/06/11/parade-homes-home-builders-association-southeastern-michigan/5318212002/