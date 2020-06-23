Detroit creatives are invited to apply to the Rapid Residency program to prompt creative responses about social challenges that affect the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, MSU’s Science Gallery of Detroit announced in a press release. The virtual, five-week program will provide mentoring to five creatives and give each a $1,000 stipend.

“Throughout history, artists have been instrumental in responding to social crises by developing responsive and thought-provoking works to address the challenges of their times,” Devon Akmon, Science Gallery Detroit director, saidin a press release. “It is our aim to serve as a platform to assist creatives, both financially and through project support, to cultivate the next wave of responsive work from within Detroit. This pilot program, from which future models will be produced, serves as an incubator at a critical moment in time.”

MSU's Science Gallery of Detroit (Photo: MSU)

The application deadline is July 22 and awardees will be announced July 31. The residency is open to writers, artists, musicians, photographers, videographers, dancers, designers, and other creators and makers who live in Detroit. The goal is to inspire innovation and creativity during a time in which many opportunities have been canceled or postponed for many local artists. Each selected participant will be paired with mentors connected to Science Gallery Detroit and Michigan State University.

Awardees must produce a publishable summary in written, audio, or video format that responds to the current social challenges. Finalized works are not mandatory, only comprehensive think pieces.

Each awardee will be included in a culminating virtual public event exploring the awardees’ creative ideas and processes, as well as next steps in advancing the projects.

To apply, potential candidates must submit a résumé and proposal, containing 200 words or less, explaining why this residency would be valuable. Submissions must be received by midnight on July 22. For additional information, or details about how to apply: Detroit.ScienceGallery.com.

