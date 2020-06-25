The Historic Boston-Edison District's Sounds of Music concert series kicks off Saturday in Detroit. (Photo: Maureen Feighan)

Boston-Edison's 'Sounds of Music' Concert Series returns

The Historic Boston-Edison District's Sounds of Music concert series returns Saturday with a special outdoor concert but attendees should expect a different experience this year amid COVID-19. A limited number of tickets are available and seats will be spread out to accommodate social distancing. Saturday's concert will feature soul singer Julianne Ankley. Guests also will be asked to wear mask when they aren't eating or drinking and bathrooms will not be available. The Sounds of Music concert series also is presented by Michelle May, the music director. Tickets are $20 and the location of Saturday's concert will be sent to each attendee after purchase. Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concerts-in-boston-edison-neighbors-in-backyards-edition-tickets-109913018798.

MSU researchers develop tick app

Ticks can be a serious nuisance, especially if you love to hike or be outdoors in Michigan. To help ease your mind and better protect yourself, researchers at Michigan State University have developed a Tick App to help nature-lovers identify ticks, learns ways to prevent exposure and diseases certain kinds carry. "We don’t want people to be afraid. We just want them to take a few precautions so they can still enjoy being outside,” said Jean Tsao, an associate professor in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at MSU who researches ticks and tick-borne illness. More than 300,000 people contract Lyme disease each year, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. The app allows scientists to monitor how people respond to ticks and also has a photo function that helps identify the ticks. Tsao said if you do get bitten by a tick, carefully grab it with tweezers at the point closest to your skin to remove it. Then, take a clear photo and submit it to The Tick App so the team can identify the species. Download the The Tick App for free at Google Play or the App Store.

Gorman's opens liquidation sale to the public

Gorman's Home Furnishings & Interior Design is closing its Shelby Township store and an invite-only liquidation sale that started earlier this week will open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The retailer announced on Monday its plans to close its 30,000 square foot store on Hall Road near Lakeside Mall after it couldn't reach a new lease agreement with its landlord. Discount pricing is expected to range from 40 percent to 75 percent off of retail pricing. Gorman's is known for its high-end furnishings, including Bernhardt, Caracole, Century, Lexington, Natuzzi and Stickley. A number of area rugs also will be for sale. The Shelby location is at 14285 Hall Road.

Meadow Brook Hall now open for tours

Meadow Brook Hall, the former home of auto heiress Matilda Dodge Wilson and her husband Alfred, is open for tours after closing down amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive estate, which includes the 88,000 square foot house and 16 gardens, is open for self-guided tours Friday through Tuesday, with special hours from 11 a.m. to noon for vulnerable populations. Guests can also bring a picnic to enjoy on the grounds. Lawn games will be set up in the Rock Garden lawn and the garages will also be open to display Meadow Brook's unique collection of vintage Dodge cars. Tickets for adults are $10. Meadow Brook, a National Historic Landmark, is at 350 Estate Drive on the campus of Oakland University. Go to https://meadowbrookhall.org/.

