A Zen garden in Pinckney
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Flagstone weaves its way through Steven and Kathy Braykovich&#39;s backyard in Pinckney. Pictured is one of four seating areas.
Flagstone weaves its way through Steven and Kathy Braykovich's backyard in Pinckney. Pictured is one of four seating areas. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A gazebo seating area is another seating area. Art panels are suspended from one side.
A gazebo seating area is another seating area. Art panels are suspended from one side. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Steven, who owns a digital manufacturing company in Wixom, stands on a red bridge over a stream that leads to a koi pond.&nbsp;
Steven, who owns a digital manufacturing company in Wixom, stands on a red bridge over a stream that leads to a koi pond.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A firepit with seating sits on one side of the flagstone path while another seating area sits on the other.
A firepit with seating sits on one side of the flagstone path while another seating area sits on the other. Maureen Feighan
Fullscreen
A red bridge, often found in Japanese gardens, crosses a stream. Red bridges symbolize wisdom and transformation.
A red bridge, often found in Japanese gardens, crosses a stream. Red bridges symbolize wisdom and transformation. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A koi, one of nearly a dozen in the pond, comes up for something to eat.&nbsp;
A koi, one of nearly a dozen in the pond, comes up for something to eat.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A statue is one of many throughout the garden.
A statue is one of many throughout the garden. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The plants are mostly perennials with some annuals thrown in. The garden is mostly shaded so plant selection is important.&nbsp;
The plants are mostly perennials with some annuals thrown in. The garden is mostly shaded so plant selection is important.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Butterflies work their up a tree trunk, a tribute to Kathy&#39;s deceased parents.
Butterflies work their up a tree trunk, a tribute to Kathy's deceased parents. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An angel statue with her hands open also is a tribute to Kathy&#39;s parents.
An angel statue with her hands open also is a tribute to Kathy's parents. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The perfect place to relax: a hammock.
The perfect place to relax: a hammock. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The stream leads to a koi pond. The couple relies on Aquatic Oasis in Whitmore Lake to help them maintain the pond.&nbsp;
The stream leads to a koi pond. The couple relies on Aquatic Oasis in Whitmore Lake to help them maintain the pond.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
English Gardens helped the couple install a terrace area in the southeast corner of the yard.
English Gardens helped the couple install a terrace area in the southeast corner of the yard. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Above the terrace area is a Buddha statue and meditation area with a bell. Steven said he thought about making his own bell but found one at Plymouth&#39;s Rock Shoppe.
Above the terrace area is a Buddha statue and meditation area with a bell. Steven said he thought about making his own bell but found one at Plymouth's Rock Shoppe. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
An Eastern bluebird pauses for a drink in the backyard.&nbsp;
An Eastern bluebird pauses for a drink in the backyard.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Flagstone creates a walkway around different parts of the garden.
Flagstone creates a walkway around different parts of the garden. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A koi.
A koi. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The terrace area is the most recent addition to the Braykovich&#39;s yard.
The terrace area is the most recent addition to the Braykovich's yard. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Light reflects off the pond.&nbsp;
Light reflects off the pond.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Koi.&nbsp;
Koi.  Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Steve Braykovich's zen garden in Pinckney, Michigan on June 12, 2020.
Steve Braykovich's zen garden in Pinckney, Michigan on June 12, 2020. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Steven has speakers wired in four zones throughout the backyard to play music.
Steven has speakers wired in four zones throughout the backyard to play music. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Steven stands at the foot of the red bridge. That&#39;s his second red bridge. He had to replace an earlier one.
Steven stands at the foot of the red bridge. That's his second red bridge. He had to replace an earlier one. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    If there was ever a time that we could all use some serious Zen, now is it. Luckily, Steven and Kathy Braykovich of Pinckney don't have to travel far for their Zen fix.

    Just outside their back door, the regular world ends and a Zen garden begins, one that exudes peace, harmony and tranquility with water, plants, koi and more. 

    For more than 20 years, Steven and Kathy have worked on transforming their yard into an oasis, project by project, turning it into so much more than grass and plants but a series of four tranquil seating areas. Flagstone meanders throughout the yard, creating connecting different elements. Steven has even wired speakers through four zones in the garden for music to play.

    "Our idea was to have a tranquil, predominately informal, Asian, Zen influenced garden that had many defined areas for gathering and meditation," said Steven, the owner of a digital manufacturing company in Wixom who does a lot of work with Japanese and Korean companies. "...We try to do little surprises so you walk around, 'Oh, look at that!"

    And it's a pretty awesome place for entertaining.

    "We've had serious wine parties here," Steven said. "It got to the point where people were calling us and saying, 'When is your wine tasting party'?

    Symbolism is evident throughout the backyard's design, from the butterflies on a tree for Kathy's deceased parents to the Zen waterfall artfully assembled with different rocks that represent islands, beaches and a mountain. Red -- a powerful symbol in Japanese gardens, representing wisdom and transformation -- also is dotted throughout the yard, from a red bridge that crisscrosses the stream to a red bench.

    Steven, who owns a  said he wanted a Zen-inspired garden because it's about peacefulness and balance. He has a friend in Kyoto, Japan who helps guide him about what is and isn't OK in the garden.

    "I really got an appreciation for the peacefulness, serenity, and modesty associated with their culture and gardens," said Steven.

    Steven grew up gardening, something both his mother and grandmother did. 

    "It's all in the family," said Steven. "We all garden."

    The backyard's evolution started more than 20 years ago after the couple built their house in 1991. It's located on a golf course, just off the ladies' 9th tee. There was an area in the back of the yard, where the wellhead is that was long, narrow and mounded with rocks lining the perimeter.

    "I called it a gravesite — which is what it looked like to me," remembers Steven. "I was tired of it."

    The couple's first big addition was the water feature which leads to a koi pond. After hiring a landscape firm called Harry's Special Places in Novi to build a waterfall, stream and pond for one of Steven's office buildings in Novi, Steven loved the end result so much he asked Harry's to install something similar at home.

    After the water feature (the pond is maintained by Aquatic Oasis in Whitmore Lake), there have been at least two more additions with the help of English Gardens and Great Oaks Landscaping in Novi, including a terrace area, a fabric gazebo and a center section. A large hammock stretches across one part for Kathy to relax.

    The plants, meanwhile, are mostly perennials including irises, lady slippers, daylilies and spiderwort. There are some annuals. The yard is mostly shaded so plant selection is important. 

    Near the terrace area at the back portion of the yard sits what looks like a meditation area with a large bell, something Kathy wanted. Steven found the perfect bell at the Rock Shop in Plymouth. Nearby is a bench for meditation and a Buddha statue.

    "I love it," said Kathy.

    Keeping with the Zen theme, the garden even includes a chouzubachi, a type of wash basin often included in Japanese tea gardens. There is also a Zen waterfall with white and black rocks that represent different elements.

    An angel with her arms extended, meanwhile, is a tribute to Kathy's deceased parents. And stained glass butterflies work their way up a nearby tree.

    "That's the spirit of our loved ones," said Steven.

    Favorite spots in the yard, meanwhile, change with time. For Steven, it's whatever area he worked on last. For Kathy, it has been the fire pit area.

    "It's nice and cool and the chairs are super cozy," she said.

    And while the couple is in the process of selling their house to move to Georgia where they're having a house built, they have mixed feelings about leaving their beloved garden behind.

    "We've had so much fun in this yard," said Kathy. "So many fantastic memories." 

    The garden, meanwhile, will never be done.

    "We just can't stop ourselves," said Kathy.

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/06/25/pinckney-couples-zen-garden-has-japanese-influences/5341042002/