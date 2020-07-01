Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
UNESCO says logo being used illegally for arts trafficking
Associated Press
Published 9:10 a.m. ET July 1, 2020
Paris – The United Nations’ cultural agency has warned that its name and logo are being illegally emblazoned on false documents to facilitate illicit trafficking in African cultural property.
UNESCO urged “vigilance” Wednesday after it received numerous reports of such fraud and instances where its name was being used to certify the monetary value of collections. The traffickers sometimes used fake business cards with actual names of officials from the Paris-based agency, it said.
UNESCO said the majority of the fraud victims are in France, have links to French-speaking African nations and believe themselves to be familiar with local practices.
Agency Director-General Audrey Azoulay said: “The illicit trafficking in cultural properties is a lucrative global scourge, in most cases connected to other forms of organized crime, including the funding of terrorism.”
UNESCO says it is considering legal action.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/07/01/unesco-logo-used-illegally-arts-trafficking/112049412/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments