Cyndy Ashley's garden in Davisburg is a labor of love.

During the past 35 years, she and her husband have done all of the design and work on their garden, which include a pond, two terraces and bordering garden beds.

“It was just a big hill of weeds and grass when we bought it,” said Ashley in an email. “I actually dug out the first two terraces with a hand shovel.”

Cyndy Ashley's "Backyard Retreat" is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Cyndy Ashley)

Ashley's photo, "Backyard Retreat," is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

She'll win a free interior design or gardening book; she'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 English Gardens gift card.

