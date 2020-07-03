'Backyard Retreat' is this week's Garden Photo Contest winner
Cyndy Ashley's garden in Davisburg is a labor of love.
During the past 35 years, she and her husband have done all of the design and work on their garden, which include a pond, two terraces and bordering garden beds.
“It was just a big hill of weeds and grass when we bought it,” said Ashley in an email. “I actually dug out the first two terraces with a hand shovel.”
Ashley's photo, "Backyard Retreat," is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.
She'll win a free interior design or gardening book; she'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 English Gardens gift card.
To enter your best photos of your garden, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2020.
