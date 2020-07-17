Not all rainbows are in the sky. Trina LaBelle of New Baltimore can attest to that.

"My husband built my flower box and the flowers just boomed," she wrote in her entry to the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

LaBelle's box is filled with red salvia, lantana, petunias, marigolds and verbena.

Trina LaBelle's photo, "Explosion of Color," is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. (Photo: Trina LaBelle)

LaBelle's photo, "Explosion of Color," is this week's winner of our contest. She'll win a free gardening or interior design book.

She'll also be a finalist to win the grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 English Gardens gift card.

To submit your best garden photos from this year, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2020.

