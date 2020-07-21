If you’re still interested in buying that stylish vintage Detroit News T-shirt modeled by actress Drew Barrymore on the cover of August’s InStyle magazine, Wednesday is your last chance.

All proceeds from the sale of the shirt will be donated to The Rosa L. Parks Scholarship Foundation, a nonprofit founded by The Detroit New and Detroit Public Schools in 1980.

Drew Barrymore on August's InStyle magazine in vintage Detroit News T-shirt. (Photo: Instagram)

The foundation awards scholarships to Michigan high school seniors who emulate Parks’ ideals while demonstrating academic skills, community involvement and economic need.

In the past 40 years, The foundation has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to more than 1,000 high school seniors. It also awards 40 $2,000 to new students annually.

The shirt, also available in childrens’ sizes, can be purchased for $25 at detne.ws/vintagetee.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/07/21/last-chance-buy-detroit-news-shirt/112326938/