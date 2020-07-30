Rochester kicks off new outdoor Thursday Night Market

Downtown Rochester launched its new Thursday Night Market this week, which will continue through Aug. 27 and feature more than 20 local retailers, farmers' market vendors and artisans. The market will be held from 4-8 p.m. every week on the upper level of East Parking Platform between East University and East Fourth. “We’re excited for the opportunity to bring Thursday Night Markets to our community and promise an experience that is both engaging and safe,” said Kristi Trevarrow, Executive Director of the Rochester Downtown Development Authority. Capacity will be monitored at the market and face masks will be required.

Cheer is one of six prints in MuralWallpaper's latest collection, all inspired by the 1970s. (Photo: MuralWallpapers)

New mural collection is groovy, baby

Paint colors aren't the thing that's retro these days (and yes, teal, avocado and burnt orange are back in style). MuralsWallpaper's latest collection is filled with prints all inspired by the groovy 1970s. The collection features six prints with rainbows, geometric patterns and more that would make a fun, bold, vintage statement in any room. Even the names of each print are an ode to the '70s: Cheer, Boing, Rainbow Track, Sun Rays, Sundown and Rock Candy. "Our vision for this collection was to give a nod to an era with its own iconic color palette," said Kat Jones, the collection's designer. "...Wherever you place it, you're sure to feel your spirits instantly lifted!" To see the entire collection, go to muralswallpaper.co.uk.

Lovesac has opened a new showroom at the Village of Rochester Hills. (Photo: Village of Rochester Hills)

New Lovesac showroom opens in Rochester Hills

Lovesac, the Connecticut-based company that makes "sactionals," not sectionals, that can be adapted for any living style, has opened a new showroom at the Village of Rochester Hills. The new location will offer appointments for one-on-one service that can be made online as well as curbside appointments for customers to feel products or see swatch samples. Lovesac makes adaptable sofas along with "sacs," or seats. The upholstery fabric of all Sac and Sactionals Inserts is now made from 100% repurposed plastic bottles. The new Rochester Hills showroom is at 168 N. Adams. To learn more about Lovesac, go to lovesac.com.

The World's Longest Yard Sale, which runs from Alabama to Michigan, kicks off Aug. 6. (Photo: Alexey Stiop/Dreamstime, TNS)

World's Longest Yard Sale runs through Michigan

The world's longest yard sale? Yes, there is such a thing and it runs all the way from Alabama, 690 miles north to Addison, Michigan, which is south of Jackson. The yard sale runs from Aug. 6-9 and will run through six states -- Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan. It follows the Lookout Mountain Parkway north to the U.S. 127 corridor. An annual event, it draws thousands each year, both vendors and shoppers. This year, guests are asked to bring a mask and practice social distancing guidelines. To learn more about the sale or being a vendor, go to 127yardsale.com.

