Just a few feet behind the home studio she shares in Beverly Hills with her husband, Jim, stands artist Lucille Nawara’s pond and garden.

When it comes to creating a beautiful landscape, Lucille knows what she’s doing. For 18 years, she had a landscaping company that she ran with her son, Steve.

Now her pond and garden — she designed the pond but AguaFina in Sylvan Lake installed it — is where she can “garden to my heart’s content,” she says.

Lucille Nawara's photo, "Midsummer Pond," is this week's Garden Photo Contest winner. (Photo: Lucille Nawara)

“I grow a lot from seed, vegetables included,” she said.

Nawara’s photo, “Midsummer Pond,” is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest.

She’ll win a free gardening or interior design book. She’ll also be a finalist to win the grand prize, a $200 English Gardens gift card. To enter your best garden photos this year, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2020.

