LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Before they built their house on Wing Lake in Bloomfield Hills, Mike and Kim Petrucci, who lived in a subdivision nearby, used to walk on Wing Lake Road and dream of living on the water.

No wonder that when the opportunity finally presented itself, they decided their new home on a sloping lot would capture the view of the lake wherever they could.

Finished in 2017, there's a fire pit in the front yard that looks out on the water and a balcony off the master bedroom that overlooks the lake. Large windows in the kitchen let Kim whip up food for the couple's five kids, who range in age from 21 to 10 -- "I'm always making food for someone," she jokes -- and still see the water from the island.

"It's all about maximizing the view," said Mike, a longtime contractor and the owner of Petrucci Homes, whose firm built the house.

Their coastal-style house spans 4,800 square feet with four bedrooms and four baths and truly embraces lake living. From the flooring and soothing color palette to the art and accents, the house pays homage to being on the lake, thanks in part to the help of interior designer Richard Daniels. It was featured on last year's Birmingham House Tour.

But creating a design that was both beautiful and functional was important to the couple. What was supposed to be a screened-in porch became a lake room at the front with French doors that open so they could use it year-round and take advantage of the view. And there's a mudroom in the back along with a side entry so Kim can see her kids come in from the kitchen.  

Living the lake life
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Talk about a bold statement. Mike and Kim Petrucci of Bloomfield Hills decided to stain the cedar shake siding on their home a lightened version of Benjamin Moore's Black Onyx.
Talk about a bold statement. Mike and Kim Petrucci of Bloomfield Hills decided to stain the cedar shake siding on their home a lightened version of Benjamin Moore's Black Onyx. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
Mike and Kim Petrucci, the owners of Petrucci Homes, always dreamed of living on Wing Lake. They built their 4,800-square-foot house in 2017.&nbsp;
Mike and Kim Petrucci, the owners of Petrucci Homes, always dreamed of living on Wing Lake. They built their 4,800-square-foot house in 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
What was supposed to be a covered porch was changed to become a lake room so the Petrucci family could use it year-round. "It has the best views," said Kim Petrucci. "Even in the winter, I feel like it's equally as beautiful with snow on the lake."
What was supposed to be a covered porch was changed to become a lake room so the Petrucci family could use it year-round. "It has the best views," said Kim Petrucci. "Even in the winter, I feel like it's equally as beautiful with snow on the lake." Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
French doors along one wall in the lake room open to the front porch.
French doors along one wall in the lake room open to the front porch. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
V Groove planking runs along the kitchen ceiling, giving it a textured feel. Above the eat-in area is a coffered ceiling. “It gives that eating space its own feel,” Kim said. The light fixtures are from Visual Comforts.
V Groove planking runs along the kitchen ceiling, giving it a textured feel. Above the eat-in area is a coffered ceiling. “It gives that eating space its own feel,” Kim said. The light fixtures are from Visual Comforts. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
The cabinets are from an Amish cabinetmaker that Petrucci Homes represents.
The cabinets are from an Amish cabinetmaker that Petrucci Homes represents. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
The dining room is a dedicated space with a door to the kitchen. Interior designer Richard Daniels said the swan art -- framed by a picket fence that he got from his sister -- was inspired by the many swans on Wing Lake.
The dining room is a dedicated space with a door to the kitchen. Interior designer Richard Daniels said the swan art -- framed by a picket fence that he got from his sister -- was inspired by the many swans on Wing Lake. MARTINVECCHIOPHOTOGRAPHY
Fullscreen
A type of modular stone -- the same stone covers a portion of the front exterior -- covers the fireplace facade in the great room. Daniels, the interior designer, aged the sails of the sailboats on the wall with coffee to make them look vintage.
A type of modular stone -- the same stone covers a portion of the front exterior -- covers the fireplace facade in the great room. Daniels, the interior designer, aged the sails of the sailboats on the wall with coffee to make them look vintage. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
A porcelain tile in the guest mudroom was inspired by a tile Kim saw at a hotel in Tampa. The oars contribute to the home's coastal vibe.
A porcelain tile in the guest mudroom was inspired by a tile Kim saw at a hotel in Tampa. The oars contribute to the home's coastal vibe. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
In the dining room, interior designer Richard Daniels embellished a piece of swan art with picket fence frame that he created. The fence was his sister's.
In the dining room, interior designer Richard Daniels embellished a piece of swan art with picket fence frame that he created. The fence was his sister's. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
The master bathroom exudes a sense of light and airiness.
The master bathroom exudes a sense of light and airiness. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
Only the TV room has a dark color palette to give it a sense of coziness. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore's Kendall Charcoal.
Only the TV room has a dark color palette to give it a sense of coziness. The walls are painted Benjamin Moore's Kendall Charcoal. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen
The dark cedar siding contrasts beautifully with the white trim around the windows. Near the driveway is an oak tree considered one of the oldest in Oakland County, said Kim.
The dark cedar siding contrasts beautifully with the white trim around the windows. Near the driveway is an oak tree considered one of the oldest in Oakland County, said Kim. Martin Petrucci
Fullscreen
The entryway.
The entryway. Martin Vecchio
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    "Architects are great on the exterior and making something look beautiful," said Kim, a partner with Petrucci Homes. But "laying out a house inside to where you're actually going to use it is different. We kept fine-tuning (the design) to make sure we were going to use it."

    And they do. While open concept homes may still be in style, Mike and Kim instead wanted a house that felt timeless and looked like it had been there for years. That means rooms with a dedicated purpose, including a dining room and a cozy TV room for family movie nights. 

    A bold choice

    One of the standout features of the house is its dark exterior. The cedar shake shingles are stained a lightened version of Benjamin Moore's Black Onyx. And that was a risk, admit Mike and Kim. Kim remembers a neighbor walking by shortly after a crew started staining the cedar.

    "That's a bold choice," he called out. "You could tell he didn't like it."

    Even Kim was a bit worried. But when it was finished, they were both wowed by the dark stain, which contrasts beautifully with the white trim around the windows.

    "It has a timeless look," said Kim.

    The exterior is so well-regarded now that it's become a standard of how well black can work. Mike was working with a client on his home last year and the client's architect, who lived in Alabama, suggested a black exterior. As an example, he gave the client a photo: It was a picture of the Petruccis' home.

    A timeless look

    To create that timeless look and feel, the couple worked with Daniels, the interior designer, to select art, accents and make other choices.

    Daniels found or created much of the artwork that really gives the house its coastal feel. In the lake room, a beautiful wood cutout flanked with shutters that Daniels found hangs above the sofa. In the dining room is a large swan piece of art again embellished by Daniels with a picket fence frame. The fence is from his sister.

    "There are a lot of swans and that’s because they’re on the lake," said Daniels. "That was inspiration for a lot of things."

    So much of the art is about scale, he said.

    "It’s hard to find big pieces of art so that’s why I make a lot of things," said Daniels. "A lot of homes have big walls and you can’t find it so you have to make your own."

    Family-friendly

    For a busy family of seven, every room has a function. The kitchen includes an eat-in area and opens to the family room. And just off the family room is the TV room, painted Benjamin Moore's Kendall Charcoal to make it warm and inviting. It's really the only room that doesn't have a view of the lake.

    Kim says they didn't want a formal living room so that was one reason they created the lake room. It has a heated slate floor that makes it welcoming even in the winter.

    "We wanted another gathering room that we could use all year long that was super casual," she said. "This is one of our favorite rooms. I feel like it's casual enough if I have ladies over or family. Sometimes the kids hang in here."

    "Sunday mornings we sit in here, drink coffee and look out at the lake," said Mike.

    A mix of materials create texture and add to the timeless, coastal feel: wood beams in the lake room; modular stone in earth tones on the fireplace facade from Petoskey; and Calcutta marble kitchen counters. The same stone on the fireplace is on the lower portion of the front exterior.

    And for a family that dreamed of living on the water one day, they love seeing the lake from nearly every room. The views, in fact, are both Kim's and Mike's favorite part of their home.

    "We took advantage of the lake in every single room," said Kim. "Even here (in the dining room), sitting here, you can see the lake and it's so pretty." 

    mfeighan@detroitnews.com

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/08/06/bloomfield-hills-home-wing-lake/5488106002/