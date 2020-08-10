Food insecurity has increased 50% amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving many metro area families without enough to eat. To help families in need, Forgotten Harvest will host a virtual fundraiser, “On Track to End Hunger,” Thursday at 7 p.m. at www.forgottenharvest.org/2020ontrack/.

Fox 2 News’ reporter and anchor Roop Raj will host the event, which will feature a look at unique premier garages and vehicles at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, according to a press release.

Viewers can donate by texting “FEED20” to 91999 during the program from Thursday to noon Sunday. Sponsor Mercedes-Benz Financial Services will match gifts up to $25,000. The segment will also be available on Forgotten Harvest’s website afterward for future viewing. Additionally, the event’s online auction started Monday, August 10 at noon and will be open through Sunday, Aug. 16 at noon.

“Mercedes-Benz Financial Services is proud to partner with Forgotten Harvest for over 15 years running,” said Melinda Mernovage, director of corporate communications in a press release. “We hope this matching gift will inspire others to join us in supporting this cause, in particular during the unique challenging times we find ourselves in today.”

Fox News reporter Roop Raj will host Forgotten Harvest's virtual fundraiser, "On Track to End Hunger." (Photo: Roop Raj/Fox 2)

Forgotten Harvest relies heavily on the support of donations, volunteers and corporate sponsorships in its fight against hunger in Metro Detroit.

“We are so thankful for our network of volunteers, donors and corporate partners for their generosity over the years and especially during the past few months,” said CEO Kirk Mayes.

To find food, donate or learn more about Forgotten Harvest’s response to the pandemic, visit www.forgottenharvest.org/covid19.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/life/2020/08/10/forgotten-harvest-fundraising-event-goes-virtual/3339636001/