Fruits and vegetables ripe for U-pick family fun

Looking for an outdoor family activity that might take everyone’s mind off the life changing affects brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic?

If so, look no further than one of Michigan’s U-pick farms for fresh nutritious edibles. That’s right. Instead of going to your local farmer’s market or grocery store, consider picking your own fruits and vegetables right off the tree or vine with the help of everyone in the family.

August through October is the most bountiful time for picking fruits and vegetables that are grown on farms across the state. As autumn approaches, the list of crops ripe for picking include blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, tomatoes, peaches, and many vegetables, among them green beans, peas and chard, just to name a few. The selection will vary from farm to farm and by the area of the state where the produce is grown.

While most can be enjoyed freshly picked without any type of preparation, consider canning or freezing some for later in the year. Imagine opening a jar of preserved peaches, pears or apple butter to spread on a slice of toast during the cold winter months. Or, why not can your own tomato sauce to use with the family's favorite spaghetti or meatloaf recipe?

Unfortunately, the pickings are slim for U-pick farms across the state this year due to the pandemic. Many farms have already closed their U-pick for the season, or chose not to offer it until 2021. But Scott Robertello, co-owner of Kapnick Orchards in Britton, where apples and pumpkins will be ready for U-pick by mid-September said, "I think there's going to be a big demand for U-pick this season. People are looking for things to do with the family. Most of our customers are young families who like to bring the kids out."

Aside from the virus and the need for social distancing to prevent the spread, he said his farm has been affected more by recent weather conditions.

"We lost our entire tart, or pie, cherries to the freeze in southeast Michigan on May 9," Robertello said. "I'm not sure how the apple season is going to go, but our apple crop is good. I've had bigger and I've had smaller, but I'm thankful for what we have.

"In the past, we had a wagon ride that took folks out to the apple and pumpkin patch, but we can't do that this year because of social distancing, since they would be shoulder-to- shoulder," he continued. "So, we're going to allow people to drive their vehicle out to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch. They're relatively close to each other."

Robertello said he believes everyone will be safe as long as social distancing guidelines are followed.

For information on when to pick what in Michigan, visit: pickyourown.org/MIharvestcalendar-htm.

And, here’s a list of available U-pick farms to choose from. Remember to call ahead to make sure U-pick is still being offered, and don't forget your face mask.

Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill

17985 Armada Center, Armada

(586) 784-5343 or blakefarms.com

Pick: cabbage, assorted hot peppers, grapes, Roma tomatoes, eggplants, green beans, yellow squash, early Macintosh apples, and zucchini.

Diederich's Strawberry Farm

3537 Morrice, Webberville

(517) 521-4667 or (517) 719-5159. (Raspberries will be available for picking the end of Aug.)

Erie Orchards and Cider Mill

1235 Erie, Erie

(734) 848-4518 (Peaches are available now, but apples and plums will be ready for picking in Sept.)

Fruit Acres Farm Market & U-Pick

3452 Friday, Coloma

(269) 208-3591 (Due to COVID-19, only U-pick apples will be available starting in Sept.)

Hazen Farm

1144 Peavy, Howell

(517) 548-1841 (Final week for U-pick blueberries)

Kapnick Orchards

4245 Rogers Hwy, Britton

(517) 423-7419 (Apples and pumpkins will be available for picking starting in mid-Sept.)

Middleton Berry Farm

4790 Oakwood, Ortonville

(248) 831-1004 (Fall raspberries and tomatoes mid-late Aug; pumpkins available in Oct.)

Riverbend Raspberries & U-Pick

44 72nd, South Haven

(269) 214-8867 (Raspberries)

Slow Farm ("a certified organic U-Pick farm")

4700 Whitmore Lake, Ann Arbor

(917) 837-0975, (Open Tues.-Sat. by reservation. Tomatoes, kale and collards. Bring own containers/bags.)