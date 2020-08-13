Welcome Mat: Win $5,000 room makeover from Loves Furniture

Win a $5,000 room makeover from Loves Furniture and room consultation

Grand Blanc interior design blogger Sarah Macklem is teaming up with Loves Furniture -- the retailer that plans to reopen more than a dozen former Art Van stores in Metro Detroit -- on a $5,000 room makeover for a lucky winner in Michigan, Ohio or Pennsylvania. The contest will run through Sept. 14 and the winner will receive $5,000 in Loves furniture along with a custom design plan from Macklem, who blogs at the yellowcapecod.com. To enter the contest, go to lovesfurniture.com where you'll enter your email and ZIP code.

Milford home goods shop hosts annual Polish Pottery sale

This summer's Milford Memories is canceled as is nearly every festival this summer but that doesn't mean Acorn Farm, a local home goods shop, is skipping its annual Polish Pottery sale, which usually coincides with the festival. This year's sale, which starts Aug. 29 and runs Aug. 31 and Sept. 15, will be spread out over several days. "Acorn Farm is spreading the sale over an entire week in order to provide a safe shopping experience for all," according to a press release. High-touch areas will also be cleaned frequently and all staff will be wearing masks. The Unikat pieces will all be 20% off and each day of the sale, shoppers can enter a drawing for a piece of the pottery. Each piece is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland, by skilled artisans. They are microwave, dishwasher and oven safe. Acorn Farm is at 367 N. Main in downtown Milford. Call (248) 684-1373 for store hours.

'Fixer Upper' to return in 2021

Good news, "Fixer Upper" fans. The popular HGTV show will return to the air in 2021 on Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia Network. The beloved couple announced their show's return last week. The Magnolia Network, the former DIY Network, will feature a range of home renovation and cooking shows. In a video posted Aug. 4 to the Magnolia Network's Instagram page, Chip and Joanna Gaines made the announcement about their show's return. "I kinda missed it," said Joanna. To learn more about the new Magnolia Network, go to magnolia.com/network.