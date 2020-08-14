When Boisali Biswas' family bought their home in West Bloomfield in 2003, the original plan was to tear down the fence that enclosed the patio.

But they soon realized they liked the privacy the fence offered so Biswas did something else: She painted murals on the fence. She also added a mix of perennials along the inside perimeter and she and her daughter doodled on the patio with an outdoor porch paint to create a design reminiscent of ephemeral floor paintings of India.

Now, "our patio is our most loved space in summer," said Biswas.

Biswas' photo, "An Artist's Oasis," is this week's winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She'll win a free gardening or interior design book. She'll also be a finalist for our grand prize at the end of the summer, a $200 English Gardens gift card.

