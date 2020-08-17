Who's making Michigan a better place? It's time to nominate Michiganians of the Year

The Detroit News

These are unprecedented times. And in unprecedented times, we need heroes.

Each new class of Michiganians of the Year reassures us that honor, accomplishment, self-sacrifice and generosity are not on the wane, but very much alive and well in the Great Lakes State.

This year, we are again asking our readers to nominate those who have worked to make Michigan a better place.

From unsung heroes to those very much in the public eye, we want to know who you think are Michigan's heroes. Past honorees have come from the business, civic, philanthropic and charitable communities.

We are particularly interested this year in hearing about those who have made significant contributions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

We’re also seeking nominations for the Angelo B. Henderson Community Commitment Award. The honor is named after the late Pulitzer prize winner former Detroit News reporter and honor individuals who confront community challenges at the street level.

To nominate someone as a Michiganian of the Year, please put together a one-page description of the individual and how he or she has contributed to our state. Please include your name and telephone number.

Send the nomination via email to Executive Assistant Audra Erby-Leake at aerby@detroitnews.com. Please put “Michiganians of the Year” in the subject line.

The deadline is Sept. 11, 2020.