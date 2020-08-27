Welcome Mat: Now is the time for U Pick Flowers at local farms

U-pick Flowers available in Detroit, Plymouth

It's one thing to buy a beautiful bouquet of flowers from your local farmer's market or florist -- it's another to pick and cut your own. At least two local flower farms -- one in Plymouth and another Detroit -- are currently offering U-pick flowers through the fall. Muddy Acres Farm (muddyacres.com) offers U-pick flowers during the week and weekend, but advance tickets are required. It's $10 a person to visit the farm and snap some pictures in the flower fields or $25 to pick your own bouquet; a Mason jar is provided. Brightmoor Flower Farm, located on the Rouge River in the Brightmoor neighborhood of Detroit, also offers weekly U pick flower bouquets most Saturdays from 9 to 12. For $20, guests will get a quick tutorial on cutting the flowers, flower shears and a jar with water for their bouquet. For information, go to brightmoorflowerfarm.com.

Bell, Shepard baby products now available at Meijer

Michigan natives Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have brought their eco-friendly baby supply company to their home state. Meijer is now carrying Bell's and Shepherd's brand, Hello Bello, in all 242 of its stores across Michigan and the Midwest. Hello Bello, which launched last year, features a range of baby products, including diapers, plant-based wipes, shampoo and lotion; organic baby powder and bug spray. According to a press release, it was very important to the duo -- Bell grew up in Huntington Woods and Shepard in Walled Lake -- that "Michigan parents have access to premium and affordable baby products." To learn more about Hello Bello, go to https://hellobello.com/.

Allen Park home featured on Weird Homes tour opens door for virtual tour

Shanise Tucker has a style all her own -- a big, bold style. Nearly every inch of wall space at her Allen Park home is covered with her bold art, accents, even glitter. There are pillows shaped like red lips, magazine cover collages, and a swing in the family room. "It's a lot," says Tucker of her style. "A lot, a lot." Tucker, who has been featured twice on the Weird Homes Detroit tour, will open her home again, this time for a virtual tour on Sept. 1. Tucker, who also owns her own couture clothing company, will show guests her home, taking them room to room. And stay tuned to Homestyle for a future cover story on Tucker's home. Tickets are $10 per device. To learn more, go to https://www.atlasobscura.com/experiences/weird-homes-fun-house-of-style.

New kitchen showroom opens at Michigan Design Center

Scavolini Store Detroit, a high-end kitchen store, has relocated to the Michigan Design Center in Troy after nearly a decade in Birmingham. Scavolini, founded in Pesaro, Italy in 1961, is known for its elegant, modern kitchens. Owner Niki Serras said several factors played a role in her decision to relocate to the design center. “After we opened Scavolini Store Detroit in Birmingham, we launched locations at design centers in Chicago and Boston, and we found it easier to operate there as opposed to a street location,” she says. “There are a lot of clients and trade members who go to design centers for the purpose of specifying for their projects. We think there’s value in critical mass." Scavolini Store Detroit is located in Suite 37 at the MDC, 1700 Stutz Drive. To learn more about Scavolini, go to cucinamoda.com.