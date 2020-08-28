There’s a name for Juliette LaMonica’s collection of plants at her home in Dearborn, the one she put together when her mom was no longer able to walk through the yard anymore: LaMonica Oasis.

“People walk by and ask if they can come look at the flowers and I always welcome them,” said LaMonica in an email.

She’s tried a variety of different plants, including petunias, geraniums and Millions bells. She plants taller flowers – zenias, daisies and cosmos – in the ground behind the potted plants to create a background.

Eventually, LaMonica hopes to create a memorial area in her yard for her father, who died this year from COVID-19. He was 85.

LaMonica’s photo, “Burst of Happy,” is this week’s winner of the Homestyle Garden Photo Contest. She’ll win a free gardening or interior design book. She’ll also be a finalist for the grand prize in a few weeks, a $200 English Gardens gift card.

We have one more weekly winner before voting begins. To enter your photo, go to detroitnews.com/gardenphotos2020.