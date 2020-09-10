Dish & Design series returns in virtual format

Homestyle's popular Dish & Design series -- a reader engagement event that offers everything from decorating tips to recipes -- is going virtual.

On Sept. 23, the series will return with an evening event that's all about fall entertaining and decorating. And the best part: You don't have to leave your sofa!

Chef Max Hardy will demonstrate how to create a great fall recipe and a local mixologist will show how to create a warm fall cocktail.

Tickets are $5 and go on sale on Thursday. The first 50 Detroit News subscribers get in free.

Stay tuned to detroitnews.com/life-home/homestyle/ to find out how to purchase your tickets.