Welcome Mat: Tickets on sale now for Junior League's Show House

Tickets on sale for Junior League's Designers' Show House

It'll be a different experience at this year's Junior League of Detroit's Designers' Show House with COVID 19 but be prepared for some stunning interior design. Tickets are on sale now for the Show House which opens to the public Sept. 19 and runs through Oct. 4 at the Bingley Fales House in Detroit's Indian Village. Guests will be allowed in during one-hour time slots and several safety precautions will be in place, such as cleaning high touch surfaces regularly throughout the day; limited guest capacity to allow for social distancing; and guests will follow a linear path within the home. Tickets are $35 each before Sept. 19 and $40 after; tickets must be purchased online. More than two dozen designers from all over Michigan and the state have transformed 33 spaces in the Bingley Fales home. The Show House is the Junior League's largest fundraisers and supports various community initiatives including its Project EAT. Go to jldetroit.org/fundraiser/designers-show-house/.

Detroit Month of Design includes Albert Kahn, Pewabic walking tours

The 10th annual Detroit Month of Design -- celebrating all aspects of design from jewelry makers to architects -- runs the entire month of September and if you're looking to experience Detroit in a different way, consider a walking tour. Two walking tours are planned on Sept. 19 -- one from 1-4 p.m. at Pewabic Pottery and an Albert Kahn Walking Tour from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 19. For the Pewabic tour, guests will get a chance to have a craft beer in the historic pottery's outdoor courtyard, meet its design team and press a tileGroups will meet at Detroit's Grand Circus Park to walk on foot to several of Kahn’s most iconic buildings in the heart of downtown. Organized by Albert Kahn Associates, in honor of its 125th anniversary, the firm will launch a free interactive app that geolocates Albert Kahn projects in Detroit, the United States, and around the globe. To see the entire festival schedule and RSVP for either tour, click here.

Behr 2021 Color Palette focuses on 'elevated comfort'

Paint retailer Behr has unveiled its 2021 color palette and it's all about "elevated comfort" in the year ahead. The palette includes 21 colors broken into six color themes: Casual Comfort, Optimistic View, Subtle Focus, Calm Zone, Quiet Haven, and Outdoor Escape. "This has been a year of unpredictability and 2020 has significantly changed our relationship with our home. When our color team began exploring a palette for the coming year, we knew it needed to be grounded in what we've been craving: comfort and personalization," said Erika Woelfel, Behr's vice president, in a press release. "A new, 'elevated' articulation of 'comfort' goes beyond traditional beige, gray and green hues, and embraces color in a way that can redefine and enhance any type of space inside or outside the home." The palette includes colors such as Maple Glaze, Jean Jacket Blue and Saffron Strands.