'Burst of Happy' is grand prize winner of 2020 Garden Photo Contest

One thing is for certain: Metro Detroit is home to some talented gardeners.

More than 1,000 entries were submitted to our 2020 Homestyle Garden Photo Contest from 600 people – entries came from all over the state and even some from outside Michigan – and there were so many beautiful gardens.

There were flower gardens, pollinator gardens, vegetable garden, even a bowling ball garden. It was clear that gardening took on new meaning this summer amid the novel coronavirus pandemic with so many of us looking for a soothing and safe distraction.

But in the end, we could only have one winner. And readers chose Juliette LaMonica of Dearborn Heights. Her photo, “Burst of Happy,” is the grand prize winner of our contest.

LaMonica, who will receive a $200 English Gardens gift card, received 304 votes out of the 1,037 that were cast. LaMonica’s garden includes a mix of potted plants and some in the ground. And talk about winning at a bittersweet time.

Eventually, LaMonica plans to add a memorial area to her garden for her father who died this year of COVID-19.

Congrats to LaMonica and a big thank you to our contest sponsor, English Gardens, and to all the gardeners who shared their yards with us this summer. What a treat.

