Sherwin-Williams names Urbane Bronze 2021 Color of the Year

Calling it a comforting color that inspires people to create a "sanctuary" in any space, Sherwin-Williams on Tuesday named Urbane Bronze, a warm bronze, its Color of the Year for 2021.

“The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven,” said Sue Wadden, the retailer's director of color marketing, in a press release. “Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal.”

Every year, paint retailers pinpoint one color they believe will be on trend for the year ahead. Sherwin-Williams named Naval its 2020 color. Behr will announce its Color of the Year in mid-October and Pantone will announce its color in November.

Describing Urban Bronze as bold but understated, Sherwin-Williams said it's a "new neutral" that can be used anywhere in the home, inside or out, including bedrooms, living rooms, dens or home offices.

“Urbane Bronze is a comforting color, drawing from nature for a feeling of relaxation and serenity,” said Wadden. “There’s also reassurance in its sentimentality, with nostalgic ties to the design of the '70s and ‘'90s, but with gray undertones that give it a distinctly modern twist.”

mfeighan@detroitnews.com