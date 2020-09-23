Enjoy fall family traditions on a Michigan farm

Summer may have just ended but as the leaves begin to turn there are still plenty of fun and exciting outdoor activities across the state to do with the entire family.

Choose from hayrides, working your way through a corn maze, picking pumpkins, taking a fall color tour, haunted houses, farm demonstrations, attending a fall festival, and more, including U-pick fruit that's in season.

Here's a list of venues and activities to select from. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, you may want to call ahead to make sure the events and activities are still being held. Preregistration is required at some locations. Be sure to dress for the weather, and once you arrive, don't forget to social distance and wear a face mask.

Blake Orchard & Cider Mill, 17985 Armada Center, Armada. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through December. Apple and pumpkin picking, train or hayrides, Barnyard Funland and animal farm, and cider and doughnuts. Also, haunted barn and mazes, U-pick, gift shop and dwarf fruit trees, and thousands of Christmas trees available mid November-Dec. 23. Group tours available. (586) 784-5343.

Bloomer Park, 375 John R., Rochester Hills. 7:30-9 p.m. Oct. 16, 17. Park staff will conduct a hayride to search for nocturnal animal activity. The hayride will be followed with a campfire, cider and doughnuts. $7 per person. Visit rochesterhills.org to purchase tickets.

Chambers Family Farm, 6820 Farley, Pinckney. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily through November. Pick in the field pumpkin patch, tractor-pulled hayrides, fresh eggs, concessions, picnic areas (bring your own food), pony rides, petting zoo, farm animals and more. Cash or checks accepted. (517) 375-5952 or (517) 861-6250.

Heritage Park, 24725 Farmington, Farmington Hills. 5:30-7 p.m. every Friday from Oct. 2-23. Fall hayrides. $5 per person. Free for those younger than 2. Cider, s'mores kit and a roasting stick available for campfire fun at an additional $1 per person. Due to limited space, pre-registration is recommended at fhgov.com. Nature Center open until 7 p.m. on hayride nights. Private hayrides available. (248) 477-1135.

Hys Cider Mill, 6350 37 Mile, Romeo. Cider, doughnuts, U-pick apples, pumpkins. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat., Sun. (810) 798-3611.

Maybury Farm Corn Maze & Hayrides, 50165 Eight Mile, Northville. Hayride and one-acre corn maze scavenger hunt. Cider and doughnuts available after ride. 5-9 p.m. Fri.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sat. and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun. through Oct. $10. Free for those younger than 2. Rain or shine. Pre-registration and pre-pay are required. (248) 374-0200.

Three Cedars Farm and Cider Mill, 7897 Six Mile, Northville. Sept. through fall. $5 a family. Enjoy a hayride around the farm and back to the corn maze and U-Pick pumpkin patch. Evening hayrides to a bonfire can be reserved. Fun for youngsters include Barn Yard Play Land with a Peter Rabbit bunny village and more. (248) 437-8200.

Spicer Orchards, 10411 Clyde, Fenton. Pumpkins, corn maze, hayrides, picked peaches and pears, cider mill, fall festival weekends, petting farm, kids' playground and school tours. (810) 632-7692. Email: contactus@spicerorchards.com.

Stony Creek Orchard and Cider Mill, 2961 W. 32 Mile, Romeo. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. seven days a week. Pick apples, pumpkins and raspberries, and enjoy cider and hot fresh doughnuts in the picnic area. (586) 752-2453.

Upland Hills Farm Fall Festival Weekends, 481 Lake George, Oxford. Visit animals, milk a cow, see farm demonstrations, a magic show, pick a pumpkin, enjoy a pony ride and more. Admission fee includes a doughnut and beverage. Evening hayrides are also available from 7-10 p.m. Fri., Sat. during Oct. (248) 628-1611.

Westview Orchards and Adventure Farm, 65075 Van Dyke, Washington Township. Pick your own apples. Purchase pumpkins in the shop or farm stand, pumpkin patch pick in the field, bounce house, honey from hives on the farm, cider mill, farm animals, birthday parties and more. Also, corn maze Fri., Sat. dusk-11 p.m. 586-752-3123 or (866) 986-4386.

Wolcott Mill Metropark, 65775 Wolcott, Ray. Sep. 29. Horse-drawn wagon rides. See the fall colors as you ride around the farm. Learn about draft horses. Dress according to the weather. This event may be rescheduled, depending on the weather. $5 per person, $3 for those younger than 2.

