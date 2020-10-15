Benjamin-Moore names Aegean Teal 2021 Color of the Year

Calling it a hue that invites us to "reflect and reset," paint retailer Benjamin-Moore on Wednesday unveiled Aegean Teal, a blueish green, as its Color of the Year for 2021.

"Amid uncertainty, people yearn for stability. The colors we surround ourselves with can have a powerful impact on our emotions and wellbeing,” said Andrea Magno, Benjamin Moore Director of Color Marketing & Development, in a press release. “Aegean Teal and the corresponding Color Trends 2021 palette express a welcoming, lived-in quality that celebrates the connections and real moments that take place within the home.”

Every year, paint retailers pinpoint a Color of the Year. Sherwin-Williams named Urbane Bronze its 2021 Color of the Year in late September. Pantone, a leading color authority, will name its color later this year.

Benjamin-Moore said its entire Color Trends 2021 palette reflect a "grounded sensibility with warm, sunbaked hues that play to the senses. Other colors include Muslin, Foggy Morning, Rosy Peach and Gray Cashmere.

Benjamin Moore named First Light, a soft pink hue, its Color of the Year in 2020.

