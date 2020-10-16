Michigan, Detroiters make cameos in 'Right to Vote' video

Composer, producer and musician Nolan Williams, Jr. has enlisted members of the theater community, celebrities and regular folks to create a poignant video for his song "I Have a Right to Vote."

The new anthem features award-winning Broadway performer and fashion icon Billy Porter, along with tennis great Billie Jean King, chef Carla Hall, billionaire Sheila C. Johnson, "Hamilton" star Christopher Jackson and others, like actor Hill Harper who recently invested in Detroit.

The upbeat chant, which is also a history lesson, features non-famous Americans as well, like 103-year-old Detroiter Talu Massey. It also has clips from area locales like the Motown Museum, the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing and Muskegon.

"I Have a Right to Vote" starts off with a tribute to U.S. Representative and civil rights leader John Lewis and his quote that "the vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have to the democratic society."

The song is interlaced with quotes from historic Americans read by notable names and features the voices of the cast of the national production of "Stirring the Waters Across America."

