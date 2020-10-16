New plant boutique opens pop-up this weekend in Ferndale

Need a little green in your life? Soil & Trouble, a brand new local customizable plant boutique in Metro Detroit, can help.

The boutique is holding its first ever pop-up sale from 12-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday inside Ace High Co., 22016 Woodward Ave in Ferndale, featuring roughly 100 rare and non-rare plants of all sizes, including Monsteras, fiddle leaf fig and crotons. There will also be cacti and succulents; prices will range from $5 to $80.

Owner Janelle Hamood said for people who don't have children, pets or families to care for during these crazy times, plants offer something to nurture.

"A lot of us have struggled during these unprecedented times, feeling like we’re stuck uselessly existing,” Hamood said. “...Houseplants need love and affection from those who have a lot to give.”

This weekend's pop-up will be the first in a series of pop-ups for Soil & Trouble. Each customer will also get a plant care guide and a chance to pick the perfect pot for each plant, ranging in price from $5 to $50.

Soil & Trouble's name is a nod to Shakespeare's Macbeth and the famous line, “Double Double Toil & Trouble, fire burn and cauldron bubble."

mfeighan@detroitnews.com