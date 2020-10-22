Welcome Mat: Vintage market heads to Packard Proving Grounds

Fall Market with vintage, recycled home decor and more on Sunday

The historic Packard Proving Grounds in Shelby Township will be the backdrop for the Fall Vintage Market on Sunday, featuring 100 vendors selling repurposed, upcycled and handmade goods. The market, now in its third year, runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and customers will find estate finds, garden art, holiday items, chippy paint furniture and more. Tickets are $5 each with a specific one-hour entry (though customers can stay as long as they want); kids 12 and up will require a ticket. Organizers say this is their first and only vintage market of the year and there are a very limited number of tickets left. Tickets must be purchased in advance. The proving grounds are at 49965 Van Dyke Road in Shelby Township. For tickets, click here.

Michigan connections throughout new 'Iconic' homes book

When it comes to building some of the most important houses built in the past 120 years in the United States, author Dominic Bradbury of "The Iconic American House" (Thames & Hudson, $60), out earlier this month, says in many ways it's about having a pioneering spirit. No wonder then that his book, which is photographed by Richard Powers, includes two iconic Michigan homes on its list of the 50 "most important and influential houses" built since 1900. The Saarinen House at Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills and the Alden B. Dow House & Studio in Midland are the only two Michigan houses on the list but there are several others with Michigan connections, including Eames House by Charles and Ray Eames in Pacific Palisades, California, and Eero Saarinen's Miller House in Columbus, Indiana. The Saarinen House, built in 1930, was designed by Eliel Saarinen for his family; his wife Loja designed many of the fabrics and surrounding gardens. The Alden B. Dow Home & Studio was built in 1941.

New app takes you on a barn tour through the Thumb

If you're looking for a fun way to really take in Michigan's gorgeous fall colors, the Michigan Barn Preservation Network has an idea: a Map and Tour app that allows you drive into the Thumb to check out some of the state's unique barns. The tour includes 12 suggested stops, including drive-by private barns and public venues. Descriptions, photographs, directions and nearby sites of interest will be included on the app and the barn preservation network's website. To download it, go to Google Play or the iPhone App store and select “Map-N-Tour. Choose “Story Road Michigan – Thumb Barn/Color Tour.”

Local nonprofit to give away free housing kits to Detroit residents

Rebuilding Together Southeast Michigan is a local affiliate of a national nonprofit focused on providing free single-family home repair services for low-income homeowners. On Saturday, Rebuilding Together along with a group of volunteers from the Chandler Park Conservancy in Detroit will give away 150 safe and healthy housing kits to Detroit residents free of charge. The kits, which will be given away first come, first serve from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Chandler Park, will be in a 5-gallon bucket and include a smoke detector, fire extinguisher, carbon dioxide detector, First Aid kit, window insulation kit, pest prevention and masks. To learn more, go to rtsemi.org.

Local designer's collection now on Houzz.com

Southfield native Mikel Welch's furniture line, once only available through interior designers, is now on Houzz.com. The Mikel Welch Collection through Yosemite Home Decor includes case goods, seating, tables and more. Pictured is the Lounge Chair ($1,090) which features a viscous fabric in Alabaster color and a black metal base. Welch was born and raised in Southfield and is now and up and coming designer, featured on the "Trading Spaces" reboot on TLC. To see the entire collection, go to Houzz.com, click on "Products" and search "Mikel Welch."