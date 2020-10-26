Breast cancer groups get help via sales of specialty items

Ashley Zlatopolsky

Special to The Detroit News

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and these businesses across metro Detroit are doing their part to give back.

As the month winds down, specialty items are still available for purchase at shops that will donate a portion of their proceeds to foundations that support breast cancer research, education and treatment. Local business owners have rallied together to think pink and combat the disease, which impacts one in eight women, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Here are five different ways you can support Breast Cancer Awareness Month by shopping local.

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

Sip and support to make a difference. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Beyond Juicery + Eatery has partnered with American Cancer Society’s Making Strides of Detroit event to donate $1 to their mission for every Pink Power Smoothie purchased. Making Strides of Detroit is a month-long fundraiser that community donors can choose to raise funds for. Beyond Juicery + Eatery, which offers a variety of smoothies, juices and healthy meals, will make donations for purchases completed in stores, on their app and online. Purchases can also be dedicated to individuals. “Serving others is in our DNA at Beyond Juice,” nutrition and commissary management spokesperson Skylar Smith says. “We strive to support our community and local businesses. Everyone knows someone who has had or has been affected by breast cancer.”

Color Box Luxury Nail & Beauty Bar

Birmingham’s Color Box Luxury Nail & Beauty Bar will be hosting a month-long fundraiser to benefit the U Can-Cer Vive Foundation, which aims to create a cancer-free world. Since February 2016, the organization has raised more than $2 million to provide funding for five active research grants across the state of Michigan. Throughout the month of October, 10% of proceeds will be donated to the foundation for anyone who books a manicure or pedicure in a shade of pink. The #anyshadeofpink initiative offers 100 shades of pink to choose from. “Volunteers of U Can-Cer Vive have been clients of Color Box for years, so this partnership just made sense,” owner Kendra Geralt says. “We support them because they operate solely by passionate volunteers. With no salaries and no admin cost, they are able to give 100% of proceeds to impactful cancer research in the state of Michigan.”

skinnytees

Back in October 2016, online clothing shop skinnytees developed an annual giving event to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month where they raised and matched funds for one woman being treated for the disease who needed help with her bills. Their goal was to make a difference in that woman’s recovery process. Now, the tradition continues each year and 2020’s event supports a local breast cancer survivor named Shatoya. Shop for Shatoya includes a group of curated sales that skinnytees will match and donate in honor of her journey towards recovery. “Raising awareness for breast cancer has always been important to us and our brand,” owner and founder Linda Schlesinger-Wagner says. “We support women every single day and this is something where we can make a big difference to one special woman.” skinnytees has previously made donations during Breast Cancer Awareness Month that range from $3,800-$8,900 and expect a large donation for Shatoya this year.

Sanders Candy

To help raise awareness for early diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer, Michigan-founded Sanders Candy has a special promotion throughout the month of October. For every limited edition Sanders Pink Purse that is purchased with either caramel hearts, pink and white nonpareils or a pink travel mug, the historic candy and ice cream business will donate $1 to breast cancer research at the Karmanos Cancer Institute. All Sanders Candy locations will be participating, along with Hillers Shopping Center Markets. Purchases can be made online or in store.

Dare to be /Yer’self/

Also partnering with the Karmanos Cancer Institute is Detroit-based apparel company Dare to be /Yer’self/, which has created a special “Dare to be /Cured/” T-shirt to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. All throughout the month, a portion of sales from these custom T-shirts will go towards the foundation and its efforts. T-shirts are unisex and are available in three color options including black, hot pink and light pink. “It is incredibly important for Dare to be /Yer’self/ to help raise awareness for breast cancer so that hospitals, like Karmanos Cancer Institute, can continue to help treat patients with things like early detection,” founder Tyrik Davis says. “Raising awareness also helps lift some of the burden off of those families that are fighting breast cancer by giving them a support system to rely on.”