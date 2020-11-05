Welcome Mat: Handcrafted cups at Cranbrook's Cup Sale

Cup Sale, Holiday Pop-Up at Cranbrook Art Museum

If you love a cup with a good story behind it, the Cranbrook Academy of Art and Cranbrook Art Museum may have one just for you. Every year, graduate students with the Cranbrook Academy of Art Ceramics Department make a variety of cups and mugs for the department's Cup Sale, which raises funds for department travel and activities. This year's sale, which runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 14-15, will be a little different because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety protocols but it'll still feature the same unique variety of cups. Each cup is $25. This year's sale, which is the 10th annual, will be held inside the Art Lab of Cranbrook Art Museum. Customers will check in at an outdoor tent in the Cranbrook Art Museum parking lot and be escorted to the sale. A Holiday Pop-Up Shop, meanwhile, will also open on the lower level of the museum, featuring uniquely designed and crafted products for the body and the home created by Cranbrook Academy of Art graduates. It will run through Dec. 31. The Cranbrook Art Museum is at 39221 Woodward in Bloomfield Hills.

Greens & Winter Market moves to larger space in Northville

The Northville Chamber of Commerce hold its Greens & Winter Market Nov. 21-22 with fresh holiday wreaths, roping, décor, centerpieces, and porch pots. This year's market will be held lot on the corner of 7 Mile and Center Streets, which is across from the Northville Downs. "This is a much larger space than our traditional market in Downtown Northville, which will allow us to support more of our local farmers, growers and vendors," said the chamber in a press release. Best of Northville vendors will also be at this year's sale, selling yummy treats. Masks are required and customers should leave their dogs at home. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 21 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22.

Latest Monique Lhuillier, Pottery Barn collection adds chic holiday touch

Even if you plan to spend the holidays at home, who says you can't have a sophisticated table? Designer Monique Lhuillier has teamed up with Pottery Barn once again, this time for the holidays, and her collection features an array of sophisticated, chic tableware, wine decanters, bedding and more. Pictured are her Gold Accent Stoneware Salad Plates, which are $64 for a set of 4. The design on the stoneware plates was inspired by Edwardian-era needlework, reimagined golden decals. To see the entire Monique Lhuillier Holiday Collection, click here.

Pontiac nursery offers tips on plant propagation

If you’ve always wanted to try your hand at propagating your own plants but weren’t sure how, Goldner Walsh Garden & Home center in Pontiac is offering a workshop on how to propagate tropical plants. A Goldner Walsh staff member will teach participates about plants such as peace lilies and spider plants, offer care tips and information on how to propagate them. Tickets are $5 each. To register, click here. Goldner Walsh is at 559 Orchard Lake Road in Pontiac.

CW Stockwell, Sunbrella team up on line palm print line of performance fabrics

The palm print trend (see the Homestyle cover story earlier this year) shows no signs of letting up and now the iconic CW Stockwell wallpaper brand is teaming up with Sunbrella on a new line of performance fabrics. CW Stockwell is the California brand that created the legendary Martinique banana leaf print, which was inspired by a 1941 trip to the South Seas. The new line with Sunbrella, which debuts Nov. 17, will feature the Martinique design in original green along with navy. It will also include CW Stockwell's Jules pattern, Cabana and Martinique Encore. Retail prices start at $118 per yard. Go to cwstockwell.com or showroom partners Harbinger and Well Made Home.