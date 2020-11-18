Holiday Cheer for Charity: Support your favorite charity and help it win $20K

The Detroit News

It's time again to put your money where your heart is for a group of incredible Metro Detroit nonprofits. The charity with the most votes at the end will win $20,000 from The Detroit News!

The first round of the Detroit News Holiday Cheer for Charity is underway and closes Wednesday, December 2 at noon. During this time, readers are encouraged to vote for their favorite charity among those chosen to compete as a way to narrow down the finalists who will be competing for a grand prize — and whatever money they raise in the process.

Last year, Animal Resource Funding Foundation won the grand prize and raised $34,400 in the process. Overall, $89,153 was raised by the five finalists.

The 17 nonprofits chosen to compete in the first round this year are:

Bees in the D: Creating a cooperative effort between residents, schools, organizations, and businesses in the city of Detroit and Southeast Michigan to contribute to both the health of honey bee colonies and native pollinators, and the education of their importance to our environment Facebook | Twitter

Howell Nature Center: Teaching people to be faithful caretakers of one another and the natural world around us Facebook | Twitter

New Horizons Rehabilitation Center: Investing in our communities by providing employment opportunities for individuals facing barriers to employment Facebook

Maybury Farm: Educating children and families in our surrounding communities about the animals and agriculture that are essential to a traditional Michigan-based working farm, through hands-on experiences that are both engaging and educational Facebook | Twitter

Kids-TALK Children's Advocacy Center: Providing comprehensive intervention, advocacy, and treatment services to child victims of abuse, neglect, and trauma Facebook | Twitter

Detroit Phoenix Center: Responding to the overall needs of youth experiencing homelessness, providing critical resources, support, and a safe, nurturing, and inclusive environment Facebook

Arts & Scraps: Creating hands-on learning opportunities for people of all ages and abilities helping them think, learn and create through the use of recycled industrial scraps Facebook | Twitter

Friends of the Rouge: Restoring, protecting and enhancing the Rouge River watershed through stewardship, education and collaboration Facebook | Twitter

The Pink Fund: Providing financial support to help meet basic needs, decrease stress levels, and allow breast cancer patients in active treatment to focus on healing while improving survivorship outcomes through a 90-day grant program Facebook | Twitter

Transgender Michigan: Providing advocacy, support and education while serving to create coalitions in the state of Michigan to unify and empower transgender and gender non-conformist communities Facebook | Twitter

SAGE Metro Detroit: Providing services and advocacy for older LGBTQ adults facing isolation with absent relatives or next of kin who are facing isolation to make sure they can age with dignity and authenticity Facebook | Twitter

Kirk Gibson Foundation for Parkinson's: Raising awareness and funding for Parkinson's Research through collaboration, cooperation and teamwork between patients, caregivers, neurologists, therapists, researchers, scientists, family and friends Facebook | Twitter

Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation: Bridging the financial gap for low-income seniors in need of proper housing and care to ensure they can live out their years with dignity and grace Facebook | Twitter

Team GUTS: Providing year-round fitness classes, one-on-one training, athletic and sports programs to children, teenagers and adults with special needs and disabilities with scholarships provided to those in need of financial assistance Facebook | Twitter

Detroit Goodfellows: Providing a holiday celebration for tens of thousands of children ages four through 13 in Detroit, Highland Park, Hamtramck, River Rouge, Harper Woods and Ecorse through a festive package containing warm winter clothing, socks, underwear, a dental kit, toys, books and more; Girls ages four through 9 receive a doll dressed by a community volunteer Facebook | Twitter

Rose Hill Center: Providing highly effective and sustainable therapeutic programs for adults with mental illness, and associated disorders, which enable them to manage their symptoms and lead fulfilling live Facebook | Twitter

Sanctum House: Providing sanctuary to women survivors of human trafficking while empowering them with life skills to achieve a sustainable and independent lifestyle Facebook | Twitter

To vote for your favorite charity this round, go to detroitnews.com/cheer2020 and make your pick.

Each person can vote one time per day during the first round. Voting is limited to those 18 and older.

The five organizations with the most votes after round one will continue on to round two.

The second round is a call for donations. The organization to raise the most funds in this round will be awarded the $20,000 grand prize from The Detroit News. Every dollar donated via FundRazr.com counts as a vote (donations are a minimum of $10). The organization with the most donations wins.

All five finalists will keep the money they raise, with one adding the $20,000 prize. Be sure to show your support for your favorite on social media and tag us in your posts!

The second round begins Wednesday, December 9 at noon and continues through Wednesday, December 23 at noon.

For more information on how to participate, visit DetroitNews.com/cheer2020.