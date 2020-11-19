Campus Martius' outdoor ice rink temporarily closes

In an effort to cooperate with the order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the outdoor ice skating rink at Campus Martius has closed.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership sent a media release Thursday afternoon the rink would close through the three-week order, which lasts through Dec. 8.

"Downtown’s public spaces remain open, and continue to play an important and valuable role in our community’s overall well-being, including physical, social, and mental health," says the DDP statement.

Reservations to skate at the outdoor rink, located in the city center in Campus Martius at 800 Woodward, are open for Dec. 9 and later at DowntownDetroitParks.com. Walk-up sales will be available, but limited.

