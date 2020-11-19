Welcome Mat: Gorman's launches annual Lifeline campaign for those with developmental disabilities

Gorman's launches annual Lifeline campaign to support those with disabilities

If you're thinking about buying a Stressless seating system, you can do it now at Gorman's and support an important cause at the same time. Gorman's Fine Furnishings & Interior Designer is kicking off its 10th annual Lifeline of Hope campaign to support children and adults with intellectual disabilities. From Nov. 27 through Jan. 18, customers who visit a Gorman's showroom in southeast Michigan and donate $50 to The Arc of Oakland County will receive a $200 off any Stressless system (pictured). The Arc is the world's largest community organization that helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and works with their families. The Lifeline of Hope campaign is in partnership with Stressless by Ekornes Furniture.

Local remodeler offers free bathroom renovation for one lucky veteran

We saluted our veterans for their service and sacrifice during Veteran's Day last week but one local home remodeling firm wants to do more than that. Atlas Home Improvement in Whitmore Lake is accepting nominations for local veterans who may need a bathroom renovation. Nominations are being accepted now through Memorial Day 2021, May 31, and one winner will be selected. The winning recipient will be able to choose from Atlas's remodeling services to determine what they need. “We can never thank our military heroes enough for the sacrifices they’ve made so we can all enjoy freedom today," said owner Darian Bobby,. "This is just a small way of giving back to them and showing our appreciation for all they’ve done for us.” To nominate a deserving veteran who needs a bathroom remodeled, go to www.AtlasHomeImprovement.com/nominate-a-veteran-2020.

Kris Kringle Market returns to downtown Rochester

A holiday tradition, the annual Kris Kringle market, returns to downtown Rochester in early December with fresh greens, unique holiday gifts, food and more. Capacity will be limited at the market with runs from 4-10 p.m. Dec. 4 and noon to 10 p.m. Dec. 5 and will be held in a new location at the the East Parking Platform. It's located between E. University and E. Fourth. The market, based on the centuries old open air Christmas markets in Europe, will coincide with The Big, Bright Light Show in downtown Rochester. “Visiting the Kris Kringle Market has become a tradition for many local families," said Taylor Clayton, marketing coordinator for the Rochester DDA, in a press release. “While this year will be different in terms of location and offerings, we’re excited for the community to have a safe way to shop and enjoy this holiday season." To learn more, go to downtownrochestermi.com.

New book delves into history of plant conservatories

One of Detroit's most unique assets is the gorgeous Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory. The oldest continually running conservatory in the United States, it opened in 1904. But conservatories as a whole have a much longer history. They first appeared in the 17th century as structures to protect fruit trees and delicate plants from hard winters in Europe. And Alan Stein and Nancy Virts' new book, which hit stores late last month, "The Conservatory: Gardens Under Glass" (Princeton Architectural Press, $60), delves into the unique history of conservatories and the unique ambition required to bring them to life. It briefly touches on the Whitcomb Conservatory and even includes a vintage postcard of it. All in all, the book is a fascinating look at these special structures.

Loves Furniture holds canned drive for Gleaners

Loves Furniture & Mattress is teaming with Gleaners Food Bank to wipe hunger out this holiday season. Loves, the newly opened furniture chain in Metro Detroit, is holding a canned good drive through Dec. 31 in 10 of its stores; the food will be donated to Gleaners. “At Loves, we believe that loving where you live extends beyond your home and into the community,” said CEO Matt Damiani in a press release. Participating stores include Canton, Howell, Livonia, Royal Oak, Shelby Township, Taylor, Waterford, Warren (South), Warren (North) and Westland.