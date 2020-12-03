Welcome Mat: Detroit firm debuts lighting line

A Detroit lighting and furniture firm made its High Point, North Carolina debut -- High Point is the furniture capital of the United States -- this fall with a line of lighting and home decor. Regina Andrew Detroit unveiled a mix of 65 modern, expressive and inspiring lighting fixtures and décor for the company's fall 2020 collection. “It’s been a year that no one expected,” said Regina Andrew co-founder Carla Regina, who owns the firm with her husband James Andrew, in a press release. “So many of our designs, especially in our Happy Collection where tubular curves look like smiles, purposefully take on positive traits. Our Monarch designs use butterfly accents, which symbolize life, renewal and joy.” The Spyder Sconce, pictured, has adjustable arms that are each unique in shape, creating a clean, sculptural aesthetic. To learn more about Regina Andrew Detroit, go to reginaandrew.com; you can also search for a showroom near you.

Take a virtual visit of Cranbrook House at 'Home for the Holidays'

Holiday celebrations will be different this year amid COVID-19 and that's true at Metro Detroit's biggest historic estates as well. As such, Cranbrook House & Gardens is holding a virtual event, "Home for the Holidays," from 3-4:15 p.m. Dec. 13 that will include a virtual walk around the amazing Cranbrook House Library. There, a unique tree is up, recreated from Booth family memories of the earliest Christmases in the house. The event is $20 per viewer and will be hosted by Catherine Turnbull, chair of Cranbrook House & Gardens Auxiliary, and Gregory Wittkopp, director of Cranbrook Center for Collections and Research. Registration is required by 12 p.m. Dec. 11. For information, click here.

Star of David tiles for Hanukkah

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, starts Thursday and if you're looking for some Judaica, the Dancing Eye Gallery in Northville has some special items. It has both 3-by-3 inch tiles with the Star of David and menorahs. The tiles, which are in limited supply, are $12 each. Dancing Eye is at 101 N. Center St. in downtown Northville. Call (248) 449-7086. Hanukkah runs through Dec. 18.

New app is like Uber for snow removal

Winter will be here before we know it -- we have the early snow to prove it -- and a new app is available that's like Uber but for snow removal. Eden handles any size job and also offers a range of other services, including lawn care, tree trimming, mulching and hardscape work. Eden, which contracts with a range of providers and just launched in the Detroit area, offers on-demand and subscription-based services through its mobile and web app. Prices depend on the size of the job. The app is available through the the Apple iTunes Store or Google Play. To learn more about it, go to edenapp.com.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair goes virtual

The Detroit Urban Craft Fair is a holiday tradition. Now in its 15th year, this "indie" craft fair brings together artisans and makers from all over Michigan, offering unique gifts for the holidays such as ceramics, jewelry, housewares and more. And while there will be no marching band at this year's festival -- there has been in the past -- it's still going on virtually and runs through Sunday. "Our carefully selected vendors combine traditional craftsmanship with modern style," write the Detroit Urban Craft Organizers on the show's website, handmadedetroit.com. Pictured is one of this year's vendors, Moo and the Boo Modern Embroidery, based in Brighton. Learn more at the Detroit Urban Craft Fair's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/handmadedetroit.