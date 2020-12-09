Pantone names Ultimate Gray, Illuminating its Colors of the Year for 2021

Color authority Pantone has spoken and its Color of the Year for 2021 is actually two colors: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, a yellow hue.

In an announcement Wednesday, Pantone called the two colors, a deep gray and a bold yellow, "independent colors that come together to create an aspirational color pairing, conjoining deeper feelings of thoughtfulness with the optimistic promise of a sunshine filled day."

“The selection of two independent colors highlight how different elements come together to express a message of strength and hopefulness that is both enduring and uplifting, conveying the idea that it’s not about one color or one person, it’s about more than one. The union of an enduring Ultimate Gray with the vibrant yellow Illuminating expresses a message of positivity supported by fortitude,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Pantone's executive director, in a press release.

This isn't the first time Pantone has selected two colors for its Color of the Year. In 2016, the color authority chose a pale pink and blue, Rose Quartz and Serenity, as its Colors of the Year.

Pantone said as people look for ways to "fortify" themselves during these uncertain times, "spirited and emboldened" colors "satisfy our quest for vitality," said the firm in press release.

"Illuminating is a bright and cheerful yellow sparkling with vivacity, a warming yellow shade imbued with solar power," said Pantone. "Ultimate Gray is emblematic of solid and dependable elements, which are everlasting and provide a firm foundation."

Earlier this year, paint retailer Sherwin-Williams named Urbane Bronze its Color of the Year for 2021 and Benjamin Moore tapped Aegean Teal.

Pantone picked Classic Blue as its Color of the Year in 2020.

