Welcome Mat: Pottery Barn unveils plans to plant 3 million trees by 2023

Pottery Barn commits to planting 3 million trees by 2023

Pottery Barn is making it part of its mission in 2021 to help replenish the wood it uses for its furniture. For every piece of indoor wood furniture that it sells since the start of the new year, the retailer, which is part of the Williams-Sonoma portfolio of brands, plans to plant one tree. The goal is to plant 3 million trees by 2023 and the campaign is a joint effort with the Arbor Day Foundation. "From providing a habitat for endangered wildlife to cleaning our air and water, trees and forests protect our necessities of life," said Dan Lambe, president of the Arbor Day Foundation, in a press release. "With support from committed partners like Pottery Barn, we are restoring critical forest ecosystems around the globe, working to ensure that their impact will last for generations to come." Pottery Barn also has already made it a goal to increase the amount of wood it uses certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and by the end of 2021 aims to use 50% responsibly sourced wood.

Detroit ranks fifth for U.S. cities with worst flooded basements

Flooded basements are unfortunately part of life in Michigan. But the reality is they are a problem in some parts of the country than others. According to Groundworks, the nation’s largest privately held foundation services company, Detroit ranks fifth on a list of 15 cities with the worst flooded basements. The Grand Rapids area, which includes Battle Creek and Kalamazoo, was No. 4 and Toledo topped the list. Climate is a huge factor in why basements flood, along with soil properties and water levels. Here are some other factors, according to Groundworks:

Foundation cracks . Some small cracks can occur from natural settling, but cracks in a foundation are critical infrastructure damage. Those cracks need to be addressed to stop leaks before they lead to flooding.

. Some small cracks can occur from natural settling, but cracks in a foundation are critical infrastructure damage. Those cracks need to be addressed to stop leaks before they lead to flooding. Improper sealing . Ideally, the basement floor and walls should be sealed both on the outside and inside. This prevents water entry after heavy rain. There is also the challenge of sealing around pipes as they enter the basement.

. Ideally, the basement floor and walls should be sealed both on the outside and inside. This prevents water entry after heavy rain. There is also the challenge of sealing around pipes as they enter the basement. Plumbing leaks . Aging, ground shifts, and tree roots can wreak havoc with your plumbing. This causes backups and leaks around the foundation. Over time, it can show up in your basement and/or cause further shifts in the foundation.

. Aging, ground shifts, and tree roots can wreak havoc with your plumbing. This causes backups and leaks around the foundation. Over time, it can show up in your basement and/or cause further shifts in the foundation. Sump pump problems . Sump pumps are used to collect water and pump it out of low-lying areas. As they age, or should the power fail, the water can back up and start flooding your basement. It’s absolutely essential to have a battery backup for these systems.

. Sump pumps are used to collect water and pump it out of low-lying areas. As they age, or should the power fail, the water can back up and start flooding your basement. It’s absolutely essential to have a battery backup for these systems. Grade of slope around the home . Ideally, the landscape around your home allows for the rainwater to move away from the foundation. If not, it can collect around your foundation and start seeping into the basement.

. Ideally, the landscape around your home allows for the rainwater to move away from the foundation. If not, it can collect around your foundation and start seeping into the basement. Perimeter drainage system blockage. This type of system is designed to keep water levels below your basement through collection and drainage. If the system gets blocked, water rises and shows up in your basement.

Sneak peek of new Magnolia Network, 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'

Joanna Gaines is one busy lady. The beloved designer who starred in HGTV's "Fixer Upper" with her husband, Chip, has a new cooking show, "Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines," on the new streaming Discovery+ streaming platform. Meanwhile, a new version of her beloved show, "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home," is set to debut later this month on her and Chip's Magnolia network. The network was originally supposed to debut in October last year but the launch was pushed back. A preview of some of Magnolia's upcoming shows is now available on Discovery+.

Holland's tulip festival will include a tulip immersion garden

If you're already dreaming of spring tulips, you may want to plan a visit to Tulip Time in Holland this spring, which for the first time ever, will include a Tulip Immersion Garden. The garden will be located at Holland's Dunton Park and will feature three or four sections that tell a story about the tulip – from its beginnings to its arrival in Holland. This year's festival, which will run from May 1-9, will be different because of COVID-19 but it'll still include an artisans market, a run and Dutch Marktplaats. Tickets are $10 per person with timed admission. To learn more about the 2021 Tulip Time, go to https://www.tuliptime.com/visit