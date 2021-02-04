Welcome Mat: Best of Houzz 2021 recognizes Michigan designers, architects

Winners of Best of Houzz 2021 includes many local designers, builders

Looking for some home inspiration? Houzz.com, the online design platform, has named the winners of its Best of Houzz 2021 and several are from Michigan. Best of Houzz awards are given annually in three categories: design, customer service and photography. They recognize interior designers, architects, builders and more whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. One of this year's winner was a family room in a Saline farmhouse designed by Whitehall Farm, a design firm in Dexter. "From the hardwoods to the coffered ceilings, every inch of this home was lovingly designed and styled by our team to be a welcoming countryside retreat for friends and family," said designer Amanda Orr. To see all of the Detroit area winners, click here.

Standing desks offer health benefits

Believe it or not, there's actually a way to burn calories even while working at a desk. BDI makes high-end, electronically powered height-adjustable desks, which studies have shown have numerous health benefit (including burning calories). Using a standing desk may also lower your risk for certain conditions, such as diabetes. BDI's desks use a three-stage lift mechanism that raises and lowers more quickly and smoothly, offering improved stability at taller heights. Pictured is its Centro Desk made from satin-etched tempered glass and powder coated steel. It ranges in price from $1,649 $1,849. BDI desks are available through several local retailers including Bright Ideas in Royal Oak and Gorman's in Southfield.

Crate and Barrel introduces new Parachute collection

Crate and Barrel has teamed up with environmentally friendly retailer Parachute to offer an exclusive limited collection that runs until July 31. The Parachute for Crate and Barrel Collection, which debuted last week, features bedding and bath products, sheets, throw pillows, bath towels, blankets, duvets and Parachute's mattresses. The entire collection, inspired by "misty mornings on Venice Beach," according to Crate and Barrel's website, has a serene, water-vibe with hues such as Ocean, Mist, Marine and Pool. Parachute was founded by Ariel Kaye and is known for making products from responsibly sourced materials that are free harmful chemicals and synthetics. To see the collection, go to crateandbarrel.com/special-features/parachute-home/1

Graye's Greenhouse hosts Shop Small Saturday

Graye's Greenhouse in Plymouth is turning the spotlight on local artisans with its latest Shop Small Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. this weekend. The Month of May Jewelry, a ceramic jewelry artist, will be featured. Graye's Greenhouse is at 8820 N. Lilley Road. The Month of May Jewelry also is available on Etsy.com.

'Hometown: Ben's Workshop' debuts on Discovery+

Every episode of Ben and Erin Napier's hit HGTV show "Hometown" incorporates some kind of handcrafted element that Ben makes in his workshop. Now, there's an entire spinoff show dedicated to Ben's craftsmanship. "Hometown: Ben's Workshop" debuted in early January on Discovery+ and follows Ben in his workshop as he connects with different celebrities and makes them custom pieces. "I love to build but I also love to talk. Now I get to do both," says Ben in the premiere episode. Discovery+ is offering a free 7-day trial and is then available for $4.99 a month.