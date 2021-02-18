Tickets on sale Wednesday for 'Step into Spring' Dish & Design

It’s back!

Tickets go on sale at noon Wednesday for the next installment of Homestyle’s popular Dish & Design series, which returns March 17 in a virtual format.

The theme is "Step into Spring" and experts will offer tips on spring interior design, organizing your home, prepping your home for spring, culinary techniques and recipes, craft cocktails, and more. And the best news yet – it’s free!

Speakers will include Smart Solutions columnist Jeanine Matlow and Inside Outside Guys Ken Calverley and Chuck Breidenstein. There will also be a food demonstration from Folk Detroit; a Marie Kondo-certified organizer; and a cocktail demo from Kiesling Bar.

Go to detroitnews.com/dishspring. Attendees will receive a link in their email 48 hours before the event.

mfeighan@detroitnews.com